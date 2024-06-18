Monstrous new Warhammer 40k model may be GW’s grossest mini

Meet the second absolutely horrifying new model Games Workshop has dropped in less than a week: the Malstrain Coalescence, for Warhammer 40k‘s weirder, narrative wargame cousin Necromunda. This part-man, part-genestealer mutation might cause widespread discomfort, but for those with a stronger stomach, it’s yet more proof that truly gruesome, grotesque GW miniatures are back.

It comes just five days after Warhammer Age of Sigmar fans were treated (if you can call it that) to the new Skaven Brood Terror, a two-headed grab-bag of various body parts and species, held together, I assume, by sheer willpower.

That made quite the contrast to its opposite numbers, the regal blue-and-white Stormcast Eternals – but Necromunda‘s new Malstrain Coalescence, revealed on GW’s Warhammer Community site on Monday, fits in perfectly with the current trend of tabletop terror, and is somehow worse.

A flying, psychic champion available for Malstrain and Malstrain Corrupted gangs, the Coalescence looks mildly uncomfortable, to say the least. Stretched skin and barely-recognisable limbs are contorted around a frame of tentacles and bone – it’s hard to see where man ends and mutant, Tyranid gene-creature begins. If you can bear to look at this particular miniature long enough to plant them in your army, you’ll gain access to unique Wyrd powers, which might make up for its lack of speed.

Warcom also confirms the Coalescence can be your gang leader, using rules coming in the new Necromunda: Hive Secundus supplement. There’s no word yet on a release date or pricing for either this model, or the new expansion, but the last big Necromunda box set cost around $300 (£180) on release in May 2022, so we’d say that’s a likely ball park figure. Naturally, we’ll keep you posted with the latest info.

And that’s not it for gross-out minis, either – according to WarCom’s Wednesday reveal article, more Malstrain terrors are on the way. If this means a trend toward the grotesque and a bunch more body-horror, I’ll be first in line for the next release.

Alternatively, for a bit of grimdark background reading, check out our expansive, expert guides to the mighty Space Marines and all the other Warhammer 40k factions.