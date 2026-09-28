GW treats retro Warhammer 40k fans to glorious oldhammer Ogryns

On Monday, Games Workshop revealed some hugely nostalgic minis for long, long long time fans of Warhammer 40k - new Ogryns, hulking space ogres who look like they've walked straight out of the pages of 1987's Rogue Trader. They're one of three new kits that the studio revealed for the Orlock gang in the 40k skirmish spinoff Necromunda.

Ogryns are abhumans, a subspecies descended from planetary settlers who evolved to be especially massive and correspondingly dim. They're incredibly strong, resilient, and loyal, which makes them excellent bodyguards, a role they fulfil in the Astra Militarum Warhammer 40k faction, and the gangs of the underhive alike.

The new figures are coming in a set of two, Ogryn Minders. Like many figures in the Necromunda range, these figures have some intentional callbacks to the design of minis from the earliest version of Warhammer 40k. The most obvious is their version of the Ripper Gun - while the Astra Militarum Ogryns' Ripper Guns look like massive boltguns with box magazines, the Necromunda minis call back to the classic drum-fed machine gun design.

The other two new Orlock model kits are rather more human-scaled. First there's a box of eight Orlock Road Warriors, each of which has "several different equipment loadouts", focusing on Orlock's classic, dependable solid-slug ammunition and mechanical melee weapons.

In game terms these are new specialists to match those gained by Escher and Goliath. They're divided between Road Shooters, Road Engineers, Road Enforcers, and Road Blasters - Games Workshop has yet to spell out what abilities each one starts with.

There's a new box for Orlock Road Sergeants and Cyber-Mastiffs, which provides an alternative to existing resin kits that form the leadership of a gang and their friendly pets. The box builds a Road Captain, five Road Sergeants, and two cyber-mastiffs (the goodest boys).

My eye has been caught by a couple of models wearing strength-boosting, heavy-weapon-move-and-firing Partial Servo Harnesses, always a tempting upgrade choice.

Is your local Necromunda group ready and raring for the new edition, or have the changes poured some cold water onto the community? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community.