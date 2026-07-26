We're going back to Necromunda in the latest Warhammer preview

Warhammer 40k contains multitudes. From brutish super soldiers to tricksy space elves, a lot of thematic bases are covered in the grimdark future. However, the criminal gangs of Warhammer 40k's hive cities distinguish themselves from their peers, enough to have their own spin-off: Necromunda. Allowing for small scale skirmish battles, Necromunda has you play out conflicts between rival criminal gangs in thrilling engagements. What's more, it's getting a brand new core set to accompany a new edition.

The latest Warhammer Community Preview showed off the set in all its glory. If tradition is any indicator, we'll almost certainly see the box go up for pre-order next week. The box itself contains eight House Escher gangers and pits them against eight Goliath brutes. These are all brand new models, too. The set also includes a full Core Rulebook, along with a set of Gang Tactics and Campaign Scenario cards, a starter guide, 54 game markers, a ruler, dice and templates.

If you're already a Necromunda enjoyer, the new edition and its supporting books are available separately, too. In addition to the Core Book, you can grab a copy of Gangs of the Underhive and Gangs of the Outlaws. Gangs of the Underhive contains rules for House Cawdor, House Delaque, House Escher, House Goliath, House Orlock, House Van Saar, Palanite Enforcers, Venator Gangs, and Corpse Grinder Cults, as well as various other hangers-on.

In the same way, Gangs of the Outlands has the rules for Outcast Gangs, Free Ogryn Gangs, Genestealer Cults and Genestealer Corrupted Gangs, Chaos Helot Cults and Chaos Corrupted Gangs, Malstrain and Malstrain Corrupted Gangs, Spyre Hunting Parties, Ironhead Squat Prospectors, and Ash Waste Nomad Gangs, as well as a range of associates.

We're also getting a range of new boxes for Houses Cawdor, Orlock, Goliath, Escher, Delaque, and Van Saar. The breadth on offer is easily enough to rival the range of 40k factions available for Necromunda's more famous cousin.

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