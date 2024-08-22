This wildly OTT Warhammer 40k carry case hurts our eyes

Reader, I have seldom seen a gaming accessory as gloriously over the top as the Omni 4 Modular Miniature Storage System. Forget mundane boxes, cases, and backpacks: this custom storage case for Warhammer 40k, DnD miniatures, and sundry other nerd things, is an unfolding octagonal cylinder that looks like a Bond villain with a thing for the Transformers needed to make a doomsday device on the cheap.

If the unfolding eight-sided design wasn’t enough, you can attach optional themed faceplates to each side of the Omni 4 and really make a statement.

The ‘Space Gothic’ faceplates make the Omni look like a stasis-locked container found deep in the vaults of a Space Marine fortress monastery – perfect for those who want to store their Warhammer 40k factions in a case that looks like it actually comes from the Warhammer 40k universe.

The Omni 4 is raising funds on Kickstarter right now, and has already smashed its modest $4,000 goal with a month to go. Backers will receive STL files to print out their own carry cases, ranging in capacity from the 24 model ‘Mini Pod’ to the 152 miniature ‘Titan’.

Backing the project costs $69 (£53 GBP), though at time of writing some early-bird deals are still available. Commercial licenses are also on sale if you have the setup to make and sell these monsters. You will need access to an FDM 3D printer to produce the case, plus magnets, and up to 240 hours of printing time for the biggest model.

Nothing about this looks like it will be a more convenient way to store or transport models than putting magnetic sheet in the bottom of a plastic box, but it’s approximately one million times cooler, and I respect that.

Wargaming is the illegitimate offspring of chess and action figures, and carrying your models in an eldritch cylinder that resembles the lovechild of a Nerf gun and a Hot Wheels ramp is very much in the spirit of the thing.

Miniature storage solutions are on my mind at the moment as I’m attempting to tame my backlog before a house move – you can find out how doomed I am in this article.