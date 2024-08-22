We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This wildly OTT Warhammer 40k carry case hurts our eyes

The Omni 4 Modular Miniature Storage System will store your Warhammer 40,000 collection with the subtlety of a Space Marine drop pod.

Omni 4, a 3d printed Warhammer 40k storage solution
Reader, I have seldom seen a gaming accessory as gloriously over the top as the Omni 4 Modular Miniature Storage System. Forget mundane boxes, cases, and backpacks: this custom storage case for Warhammer 40k, DnD miniatures, and sundry other nerd things, is an unfolding octagonal cylinder that looks like a Bond villain with a thing for the Transformers needed to make a doomsday device on the cheap.

If the unfolding eight-sided design wasn’t enough, you can attach optional themed faceplates to each side of the Omni 4 and really make a statement.

Omni 4, a 3d printed Warhammer 40k storage solution

The ‘Space Gothic’ faceplates make the Omni look like a stasis-locked container found deep in the vaults of a Space Marine fortress monastery – perfect for those who want to store their Warhammer 40k factions in a case that looks like it actually comes from the Warhammer 40k universe.

Omni 4, a 3d printed Warhammer 40k storage solution

The Omni 4 is raising funds on Kickstarter right now, and has already smashed its modest $4,000 goal with a month to go. Backers will receive STL files to print out their own carry cases, ranging in capacity from the 24 model ‘Mini Pod’ to the 152 miniature ‘Titan’.

Omni 4, a 3d printed Warhammer 40k storage solution

Backing the project costs $69 (£53 GBP), though at time of writing some early-bird deals are still available. Commercial licenses are also on sale if you have the setup to make and sell these monsters. You will need access to an FDM 3D printer to produce the case, plus magnets, and up to 240 hours of printing time for the biggest model.

Omni 4, a 3d printed Warhammer 40k storage solution

Nothing about this looks like it will be a more convenient way to store or transport models than putting magnetic sheet in the bottom of a plastic box, but it’s approximately one million times cooler, and I respect that.

Wargaming is the illegitimate offspring of chess and action figures, and carrying your models in an eldritch cylinder that resembles the lovechild of a Nerf gun and a Hot Wheels ramp is very much in the spirit of the thing.

Miniature storage solutions are on my mind at the moment as I’m attempting to tame my backlog before a house move – you can find out how doomed I am in this article.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)