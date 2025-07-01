The outstanding Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader RPG is free for Humble subscribers

Owlcat Games' 2023 smash hit Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader just keeps surprising and delighting us. Even at launch, the isometric CRPG did a better job of combining deep 40k world building and addictive, crunchy tactical battling than we had any right to expect. And now, to celebrate the launch of its second DLC, Lex Imperialis, you can grab the excellent base game alongside seven other titles in Humble's $15 monthly Choice subscription.

OK, so a game isn't technically free if you've got to pay for a month's subscription to get it. And we should note that, with this month's package, Humble has actually bumped up the monthly sub from $12 (£9) to $15 (£11.49). But it's still a very, very cheap way to get one of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made, AND seven other games.

Honestly, even if you don't care about the other titles, 15 bucks is a massive 70% discount on this game's RRP of $50. Even in Steam's Summer Sale, the game's only 50% off - so if you've been 'waiting for sale' on Rogue Trader, this is the cheapest option we've heard of, with a bunch of extra games thrown in for good measure!

The other seven games on the roster are obviously less exciting (to Warhammer 40k obsessives like me, at least). But they're still full games, including, as Humble describes them:

Cat Quest 3 : A feline pirate action RPG.

: A feline pirate action RPG. Death's Door : Isometric action-adventure as a crow reaper.

: Isometric action-adventure as a crow reaper. Daemon X Machina : Fast-paced mech combat action.

: Fast-paced mech combat action. Wizard with a Gun : Co-op survival crafting with magical guns.

: Co-op survival crafting with magical guns. Neo Cab : Narrative cyberpunk rideshare adventure.

: Narrative cyberpunk rideshare adventure. Everafter Falls : Cozy farming RPG with a mystery.

: Cozy farming RPG with a mystery. Blanc: Beautiful co-op journey of a wolf and fawn.

It's worth bearing in mind that, as subscriptions go, Humble Choice is pretty flexible - you can grab your game keys for one $15 payment, then cancel right away, or skip a month if the next batch of games don't tickle your fancy. Not to mention, of course, as it's a Humble product, a slice of the profit goes to a good cause.

I don't need to sell this game to you any further here - for a deeper dive, you can always read my Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader review. But I can honestly say that, at 15 bucks, it's a must have. I'm still playing through it a year and a half later, trying out different builds, and of course sampling the new Arbites stuff in Lex Imperialis DLC (long live the deeply dubious, actually pretty evil Imperium of Man).

