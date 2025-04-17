We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Grab a free Steam copy of the best Warhammer 40k RPG on PC

Thanks to Owlcat Games, you could win a free Steam code for Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader, just by joining the new Wargamer Discord server!

Warhammer 40k Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader 

If you’re a fan of massive computer RPGs, or the grim darkness of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, then we’ve got a treat for you. We’ve got ten Steam keys for the excellent CRPG Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader to give away, courtesy of publisher Owlcat Games, and all you’ve got to do to be in with a chance of winning one is to join our brand new Discord server!

Rogue Trader is both an excellent CRPG in its own right, and a fantastic portrayal of the grim and dark Warhammer 40,000 universe. Your character is the heir to a Rogue Trader dynasty, a space faring merchant prince or princess in command of a star ship the size of a small city.

You have unrivalled authority to strike out into the unknown to claim glory and plunder in the name of the Emperor of Mankind – and to line your own pockets, of course.

It’s one of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made, and certainly the one with the deepest story and most well developed characters. Your choices can have far-reaching consequences, and your path may see you become a self-serving mercenary, a fanatical devotee of the Imperial faith, or a servant of the ruinous powers of Chaos. You can check out our Rogue Trader review if you want to learn more!

If you’re already a Rogue Trader player, you can join us in the Wargamer Discord without entering the competition! It’s a growing community of fans who love all kinds of tabletop games (and the videogames connected to them), with regular hobby hangouts, competitions, and a chance to talk to the journalists who write our articles. And the vibes are immaculate.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)