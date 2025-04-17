Grab a free Steam copy of the best Warhammer 40k RPG on PC

If you’re a fan of massive computer RPGs, or the grim darkness of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, then we’ve got a treat for you. We’ve got ten Steam keys for the excellent CRPG Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader to give away, courtesy of publisher Owlcat Games, and all you’ve got to do to be in with a chance of winning one is to join our brand new Discord server!

To be in with a chance of winning one of the ten Steam keys for Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader, all you have to do is to join our Discord server via the Gleam widget below. You can increase your odds of winning by checking out the game on Steam, joining the Owlcat Discord server to discover other fans of the game, or following Wargamer’s other social media accounts.



Wargamer – Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader Discord Giveaway





Rogue Trader is both an excellent CRPG in its own right, and a fantastic portrayal of the grim and dark Warhammer 40,000 universe. Your character is the heir to a Rogue Trader dynasty, a space faring merchant prince or princess in command of a star ship the size of a small city.

You have unrivalled authority to strike out into the unknown to claim glory and plunder in the name of the Emperor of Mankind – and to line your own pockets, of course.

It’s one of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made, and certainly the one with the deepest story and most well developed characters. Your choices can have far-reaching consequences, and your path may see you become a self-serving mercenary, a fanatical devotee of the Imperial faith, or a servant of the ruinous powers of Chaos. You can check out our Rogue Trader review if you want to learn more!

If you’re already a Rogue Trader player, you can join us in the Wargamer Discord without entering the competition! It’s a growing community of fans who love all kinds of tabletop games (and the videogames connected to them), with regular hobby hangouts, competitions, and a chance to talk to the journalists who write our articles. And the vibes are immaculate.