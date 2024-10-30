Here’s where to get the best price for Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000 has always been popular, but the hype for Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 has brought a whole new wave of loyal followers for the God-Emperor’s flock. With Fanatical’s 12% discount, fans can grab the long-awaited sequel at a slashed price.

The original Space Marine videogame was a perfect portrayal of what the Space Marines are like: brave, loyal, and really, really, really good at killing heretics and Xenos. Even so, the first game did have its flaws, which the sequel, Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2, graciously ironed out. To quote Tim Linward in our Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 review, “[it] is an exquisitely crafted festival of violence that honors and enhances the 2011 original’s compulsive, bone-crunching gameplay.”

I honestly had little idea what Warhammer 40k even was back in 2011. Over 1,000 eviscerated Orks later, I was a 40k fan for life, and it feels like that’s the same for everybody who played that first game. Whether long-time fans or complete newbies, we all immediately fell in love with its vicious combat, over-the-top spectacle, and the wholesome Captain Titus.

Everything I loved about the original has been expanded on in Space Marine 2, with more weapons, playstyles, and gorgeous levels on which to purge the enemies of the Imperium. On top of the epic campaign, Space Marine 2 also has addictively fun multiplayer modes. The PvE mode, Operations, pits players against endless swarms of Tyranids, while the PvP mode sees Chaos and Loyalist forces duke it out in team-based combat.

Here’s every version of Space Marine 2 available for 12% off on Fanatical:

The Standard Edition simply includes the base game and all of its launch features. Gold Edition comes with a Season Pass, while Ultra features the Season Pass and the Ultramarines Champion DLC. We’re not sure how long this discount will be up for, and it could disappear at any moment, so pick it up fast!

