Get Space Marine 2 for under $25, augmented with the new Techmarine class

OK, I'll admit it, I rag on Space Marine 2 a bit for its slightly unambitious story - but, nearly two years after release, the fact remains it's unarguably one of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made. In terms of recreating the pure, destructive power fantasy baked into Games Workshop's transhuman heroes, no videogame comes close to it. Free updates are still being added, too - most recently the new Techmarine class. I'm not surprised people are still buying it for the full $60 price tag - but you don't have to be, because it just went onto a 67% discount.

The original 2010 Space Marine videogame was one of my teenage favorites, so I had incredibly high expectations of Space Marine 2 when it came along in September 2024. It smashed nearly all of them into smithereens, like a fragile little Termagant skull smacked with a Thunder Hammer. Just like the original, it's a perfectly choreographed, buttery smooth, sensory circus of high dopamine alien slaughter - only this time bigger, prettier, and with loads more game for your buck.

That's even more the case in 2026 than it was two years ago. Like the greedy little 40k pig I am, I wanted the live service model to expand on the main game's otherwise bland campaign storyline - and we haven't really had that. But we have had several new co-op Operations missions (honestly the best bit of the game for me), a PVE Horde mode called Siege, and, in February 2026, a new playable class, the Techmarine.

Like pretty much anyone that doesn't enjoy the taste of boot leather, I wish we didn't live in an age when important content for games drips out over years after release, even if it is (as is the case with the non cosmetic stuff for SM2) via free updates, not paid DLC extras.

But we do, and the upside for you, as you read this, is that arguably, Space Marine 2 is currently the best value it has ever been. Currently on a 67% discount on the Humble store, the game costs $24.21 - meaning you can get significantly more game than keen beans got on launch day, for less than half the cash they paid.

If you've spent the last two years on the fence with this game, HODLing dutifully, waiting to get it for $5 in some absolutely wild Steam sale, well, congrats on your resolve, I guess. But honestly, you're missing out, and I wholeheartedly advise you just get in the fight.

Think about all the things you have dropped 25 bucks on since 2024. Are they all as good as Space Marine 2? No, didn't think so. See you in the lobby, and may the Omnissiah protect us all.

Already racking up hours on Space Marine 2 and want some partymates to smash Nids with? Join the free Wargamer Discord server and post in our LFG channels - we're the best comrades you could ask for.