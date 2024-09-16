New mod lets you beat Space Marine 2 campaign as Deathwatch Titus.

If you were disappointed when Lieutenant Titus’ ditched his dope Deathwatch armor in favor of Ultramarines blue at the end of Space Marine 2’s tutorial mission, well, good news – there’s a mod to fix that. The ‘Deathwatch Campaign Conversion’ mod garbs Titus and his two squadmates in the iconic black and silver fit of the Deathwatch for the whole narrative campaign.

Space Marine 2 is barely a week old, and it’s attracting mods at an incredible pace. This Deathwatch mod is the latest creation by professional game developer and Warhammer 40k megafan Thomas Braithwaite.

He works fast: we last spoke to Braithwaite on Friday when he demonstrated a Space Marine 2 mod that allows you to play campaign missions in Operations mode. At the time he was struggling to get the Deathwatch mod to work – but it seems he’s already cracked it.

According to the mod description, it “fully replaces all in-game character models” for Titus, Chairon, and Gadriel, and “even the cutscenes have been overhauled to reflect the new Deathwatch squad”. The mod is already available from Nexus Mods.

The Deathwatch is an elite institution among the already elite Space Marines. It acts under the direct authority of the Inquisition, and is tasked with high stakes special operations against the most dangerous Xenos threats.

Its members are drawn from multiple Space Marine Chapters. Lieutenant Titus served in it as a ‘black shield’, obscuring his Ultramarines Chapter heraldry, as a form of penance for suspected corruption.

We’re honestly startled that Space Marine 2 is proving to be so moddable. It has us wondering what else might be possible if multi-person mod teams get to work on it. New Space Marine 2 classes? Extra SM2 weapons? New operations with entirely new Warhammer 40k factions in them?

