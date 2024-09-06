We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

You can get eight free games when you buy Space Marine 2

If you’re planning to buy Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, the Humble Store has an option that’ll give you a free pack of indie and AAA games.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 

Seen all the review coverage of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 and thinking about pulling the trigger on a day one purchase? We’ve found a neat way to buy the game that will effectively give you eight bonus games for free, courtesy of the Humble Choice subscription.

Here’s the schtick: Space Marine 2 is currently $59.99 on Humble, the same as on Steam, but if you’re a Humble Choice subscriber you get a 20% discount on the game, for a saving of $11.99. $11.99 is coincidentally what it costs to subscribe to Humble Choice for one month: and that’s where the free games come in.

Humble Choice is the Humble subscription service: as well as discounts on the store, you get multiple free games each month, and access to the Vault, a catalogue of DRM free Indie games.

This month there are eight games, an eclectic mix including well-received third-person action game Guardians of the Galaxy, cosy Animal Crossing-like Coral Island, and indie tactics RPG Lost Eidolons.

Our Space Marine 2 review was mixed: on the positive side, the core combat gameplay is excellent, PVE operations mode is a hoot, and the Warhammer 40k universe has never looked this cool before. We docked the game some points because the core campaign prioritises spectacle over telling a good story, and there are campaign sections which, if you can’t play them with human co-op partners, are a real slog because the AI isn’t smart enough.

Since we wrote the review the PVP multiplayer mode has become playable, as pre-orderers who paid to get access ahead of the Space Marine 2 release date of September 9 flood the servers. It turns out it’s great – you can read us gushing about it in this article.

