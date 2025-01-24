Don’t miss out on the chance to get Space Marine 2 for as little as $1

Saber Interactive’s Space Marine 2 is one of the best games of 2024 even if you’re not already a fan of Games Workshop’s grimdark sci-fi world – and, for the second time in recent months, webstore Fanatical is including it in its $1 random Mystery Star Bundle. Yes, that’s right, only $1 – and, while luck will have to be on your side, it could be a risk worth taking for such a killer game.

As one of the best Warhammer 40k games out there, Space Marine 2 is a blistering co-op shooter that’s pretty good solo, but outstanding when taking on its pacy, Tyranid-filled missions alongside friends. Even if you’re not aware of the Warhammer 40k factions and miss out on some of the lore value the game has to offer, Space Marine 2 is still a gory delight to behold and a genuinely heart-pumping experience to play.

And thanks to the Fanatical Mystery Star Bundle, you have a chance to get a PC (Steam) copy of Space Marine 2 for just $1 – if you’re feeling particularly lucky, that is. SM2 is just one game among many you could be randomly assigned – it’s a ‘lucky dip’ situation, so you’ll have to take your chances.

You can either buy single keys for $1 / £1 or opt to grab ten or twenty for $7.49 / £7.49 and $13.49 / £13.49 respectively. It’s not just Space Marine 2 up for grabs, as there are a couple of other solid quality AAA games mixed into the pool of random keys included. It’s a matter of luck whether you net one of those pricey games, but you’ll not go empty handed, as there are plenty of other mystery games you can get.

Are they good games? We don’t know! The list of randomly assorted games on offer isn’t provided, and while it is only a buck a go, you’ll need to set yourself up to be disappointed. You may get lucky and score one (or maybe even more) of the games on offer, but there’s a high chance you may get games you’re not interested in.

Either way, I think the chance of scoring Space Marine 2 for just a few dollars is worth a little risk. For reference, the bigger name games on offer aside from Space Marine 2 are:

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

Void Crew

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO

I absolutely loved tearing apart swarms of enemies during my playthrough of Saber’s smash hit, and our Space Marine 2 review calls it “an exquisitely crafted festival of violence that honors and enhances the 2011 original’s compulsive, bone-crunching gameplay”.

Even at full price, I’d certainly give Space Marine 2 a go – but it’d be even sweeter to scoop it for just $1. Once you’ve played it – and inevitably fallen in love with the grimdark future – we can help you get into the tabletop game with recommendations on the best Warhammer 40k starter set, or go deep into the lore with the best Warhammer 40k books on offer.