Don’t lose your chance to grab Space Marine 2 for less than $5

Whether you’re a Warhammer fan or not, Space Marine 2 is one of the year’s best games. A gloriously gory Xbox 360-style co-op shooter, the sequel offers plenty of horde-crushing fun, and for a limited time, you have a chance of getting it for just $4.99 / £4.99, alongside two other games.

As one of the best Warhammer 40k games, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 brings a chaotic third-person shooter that’s particularly banging to play co-op with friends. You don’t need to know all of the Warhammer 40k factions to be fully immersed, though we strongly recommend it, because they’re awesome. Either way, you’ll certainly have a good time.

Thanks to a new Fanatical VIP Mystery Bundle, you have a chance of getting Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 for just $4.99 / £4.99, alongside two other random games. Unfortunately, it is random (and Fanatical hasn’t shared the pull rates on the included games) so you’ll have to be lucky to get it – buyer beware, as they say.

But there are other triple-A games in the mix too, and whatever happens, Fanatical promises you’ll get at least $25 / £25 worth of games with every bundle.

Outside the headlining triple-A titles, all of the games found within the mystery bundle are rated ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ or ‘Very Positive’ on Steam – so even if you don’t pull a winning combo including SM2, you know you’re still getting some very decent titles to enjoy. Here are some of the other games you score a chance of getting in this bundle:

Silent Hill 2- Deluxe Edition

Frostpunk 2

God of War Ragnorök

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Ghostrunner

Deathloop

The Mystery Bundle became available around Black Friday, and while there’s no date for when this offer expires, we’d expect it to end within the coming weeks. So, before the swarms of Tyranids arrive and take this offer away, make sure to take the chance.

If you’re not sure about playing the latest Warhammer 40k game, our Space Marine 2 review called it “an exquisitely crafted festival of violence that honors and enhances the 2011 original’s compulsive, bone-crunching gameplay.” From personal experience, I love Warhammer games, and I had an incredible time with this latest entry – it’s a great sequel, one that feels exhilarating to play.

After you find yourself mowing down waves of Tyranids, and if you enjoy the universe that Space Marine 2 offers, make sure to find out how to get into Warhammer 40k after Space Marine 2. Alternatively, go deeper into the IP with the best Warhammer 40k books.