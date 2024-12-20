We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Don’t lose your chance to get Space Marine 2 for as little as $1

The holidays are an ideal time to slay Tyranids with Space Marine 2, and if you're lucky you could get it for $1 in this mystery bundle.

Space Marine holding a gun in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 artwork
Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 

There’s nothing quite like mowing down swarms of Tyranids in Space Marine 2. The gory, chaotic co-op shooter is one of the best games of 2024, delivering a heart-pounding, horde-slaying experience that feels like something pulled out of the PS3 era, and you have the chance of getting it for just $1 – which would be a glorious early Christmas present.

Space Marine 2 is one of the best Warhammer 40k games. Even if you’re not aware of the Warhammer 40k factions or how to play Warhammer 40k, it’s a genuinely exciting time with friends, as you blast and smash your way through hordes of aliens and chaotic fiends in brilliantly designed, visually stunning co-op missions and brutal, moreish multiplayer matches.

If you’re after the game at a bargain price, and feeling lucky, you can take a chance with Fanatical’s Winter Mystery Bundle. This limited-time offer gets you one random PC game Steam key from a mystery selection with some triple-A games, including Space Marine 2, for as little as $1 / £1 per key – or you can opt for the biggest chance by buying 20 keys for $13.99 / £13.99.

You’ll need luck on your side, and – as usual – the store doesn’t publish the full list of potential games to win, nor your odds of getting them – so it’s a case of ‘buyer beware’, and you should be prepared to get some lower value games in the mix.

But it is only a buck a go, and even if you don’t get a copy of Space Marine 2, there are other triple-A games in the mix too, so even if you miss out on the best co-op shooter of this year, you may be lucky and score some other top tier games here.

Outside of the highly sought-after games, there’s a huge mix of genres and games ranging from hidden indie gems to ‘double-A’ titles you may have missed out on.

However, here are the other triple-A games available within the bundle:

  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Last Epoch
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition

The mystery bundle ends on Wednesday, January 29, 2024, so if you’re looking to score Space Marine 2 for as little as $1, we recommend giving it a try sooner rather than later.

If you’re lost on why the latest Warhammer 40k game is great, our Space Marine 2 review called it “an exquisitely crafted festival of violence that honors and enhances the 2011 original’s compulsive, bone-crunching gameplay”, and from personal experience, I share the same thoughts. However, at its core, Space Marine 2 is simply very fun and worth giving a try.

