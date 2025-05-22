Grab your chance for a free PC copy of Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition, worth $100

It's that time again! Skulls 2025 drops today, with a cavalcade of reveals and teasers for the next crop of Warhammer videogames – and we're celebrating by giving away free Steam keys for Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2, the best 40k shooter ever made. Thanks to our friends at Focus Entertainment, we've got three copies of the $100 Ultra Edition to raffle off – each rolling in the Season Pass and cosmetic extras – and all you've got to do to be in with a chance of winning one is join our cool new Discord server!

To enter the prize draw for your chance at one of those Space Marine 2 keys, you just have to join our Discord community using the competition widget below. Once you've done that, you can increase your odds of winning by checking out the game's Steam page; following Wargamer and Focus on social media; and sharing the competition with friends. Entries close at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight UK time on Friday, June 6 – so you've got two weeks to throw your Mk. X helmet in the ring!



Wargamer – Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Discord Giveaway





Space Marine 2 probably doesn't need too much of an introduction at this point. It's solidly one of the best Warhammer 40k games of all time, a genuinely thrilling, visually stunning third person shooter that makes up for a slightly underwhelming storyline with the sheer awesomeness of most every other aspect of gameplay.

You can get the full lowdown in our Space Marine 2 review – but the short version is: it's the most atmospheric, authentic feeling, technically accomplished, and engrossing digital recreation of Games Workshop's grim dark future to date.

In the campaign, playing as newly Primaris-upgraded Ultramarine Demetrian Titus, you'll complete daring defense missions and VIP extractions across worlds under siege by a vast Tyranid hive fleet – but that's just the beginning. Before long, you'll find there are darker forces and greater dangers at play, with chaos plots and apocalyptic technology all over the shop.

It's great solo – everything feels perfect, from the stomp of your boots and armor to the very last blood soaked execution move – but SM2 truly comes into its own in co-operative mode. The story campaign itself is far more fun and tactical with pals, but the nine bespoke Operations co-op missions – which all take place parallel to the events of the main story – are even better.

And that's without mentioning the PvP multiplayer, which – though not as revolutionary as it might have been – is polished, satisfying, and addictive, with excellent classes to try out, and buckets of unlockable gear to customise your Astartes.

Oh, would you look at that, I did nerd out about how good SM2 is after all! If you haven't played it yet, this is your perfect opportunity for a chance to win not just the game, but the Season Pass and extras too, by joining our Discord community. Enter above, join our server for free, and you can find tabletop games chat, hobby advice, more giveaways and competitions like this. It's a great place to find potential co-op battle brothers, too!

May the benevolent gaze of Him on Terra bless your fortunes, friends!