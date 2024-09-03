Get free Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 skins just by watching Twitch

With Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 releasing in less than a week, publisher Focus Entertainment is giving away three free weapon skins – for the Bolt Rifle, Chainsword, and Power Fist – in exchange for linking your Twitch account with the game’s PROS account platform, and watching somebody playing Space Marine 2 on-stream for one hour.

The giveaways are spread across different time windows in September, with the first drop starting on Wednesday, September 4 – just before the early unlock Space Marine 2 release date on the 5th – and the last drop ending on Monday, September 30.

You can get the Chainsword and Bolt Rifle skins for watching any streamer play Space Marine 2 for an hour – but to get the Power Fist skin, you’ll need to watch an hour of one of the publisher’s 27 chosen ‘VIP Drops’ partner channels, listed out on the game’s Twitch drops promo page. That page also explains how to link your Twitch and PROS account, which you have to do before you can claim any of these goodies.

You can also get the Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol skin – previously announced as a benefit for subscribers to Games Workshop’s Warhammer Plus subscription service – via this Twitch promo, but to get that, you’ll have to gift two subscriptions to any streamer playing SM2.

Here are the three Space Marine 2 weapon cosmetics on offer, and what you need to do to claim them:

Twitch Drop skin Time window How to claim Porphyr Shield Chainsword 12 noon ET / 9am PT on September 4 until 5:59pm ET / 2:59pm PT on September 16. Watch any Twitch streamer playing Space Marine 2 for one hour. Porphyr Shield Bolt Rifle 6pm ET / 3pm PT on September 16 until 5:59pm ET / 2:59pm PT on September 30 Watch any Twitch streamer playing Space Marine 2 for one hour Porphyr Shield Power Fist 12 noon ET / 9am PT on September 4 until 5:59pm ET / 2:59pm PT on September 30 Watch a ‘VIP Drops’ partnered Twitch streamer playing Space Marine 2 for one hour Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol 12 noon ET / 9am PT on September 4 until 5:59pm ET / 2:59pm PT on September 30 Gift a minimum of 2 subscriptions of any tier to a Twitch streamer playing Space Marine 2

From our time playing the most recent Space Marine 2 preview build, it’s clear the game is going big on building a multiplayer ecosystem, with extensive in-game unlock trees letting you trip your Space Marines out with different chapter colors and sexy gun variants dripping in gold and skulls. As the Emperor of Mankind is our witness, we’ll wager these won’t be the last promotional cosmetics to drop for the game.

