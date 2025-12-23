Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 is at its lowest ever price in Humble's holiday sales

Space Marine 2 has taken a brutal 60% slash to its retail price – great news for anyone who wants to wield a chainsword this Christmas.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 character Titus wearing a Santa hat
Space Marine 2, 2024's smash-hit Warhammer 40k co-op shooter, is currently on sale at Humble. If that weren't enough of a holiday gift, that discount means the game is now available for its lowest ever price - $23.99 rather than $59.99. That's a noble 60% off.

While there are many great Warhammer 40k games, Space Marine 2 remains my favorite. Its punchy, fast-paced combat is ridiculously moreish, and once you've got a band of friends to battle with, it becomes even more addictive. Between your hulking, custom Space Marine armor and the grisly finishing moves you can pull off with your attack combos, this is a shooter that's immensely satisfying to play.

The single-player story mode is less impressive than the multiplayer modes (something we addressed in our Space Marine 2 review). However, it's only a minor mark on the game's gorgeous power armor. No wonder, then, that Space Marine 2 made its licensee grand-pappy, Warhammer 40k's Games Workshop, $24 million in royalties.

Humble's sale lasts until January 5, so you've got the rest of the holiday period to make up your mind. You can see more details about the deal on the Humble page. Or, if you'd like to chat to some fans who've played Space Marine 2, feel free to hit us up in the Wargamer Discord, where we regularly chat about all things tabletop.

