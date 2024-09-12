Space Marine 2 dev asks fans for ideas - we found the 5 best

The official Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 community website has a nifty feature in it: the Ideas forum, where fans can submit their concepts for new features they’d like to see in the game, and vote for the ideas they’re most excited for. The developers at Saber Interactive are taking note of the ideas that get the most votes, marking the “must haves” they’re likely to add to the game. We searched through the suggestions to find the best ideas so far.

It’s a nifty feature, letting Space Marine 2 fans shout about the things they care most about. Want to see a particular piece of hardware from the Space Marines‘ arsenal added as a new SM2 weapon, or a particular Warhammer 40k faction join the Space Marine 2 enemies in Operations mode? There might be an Ideas post suggesting it, and if there isn’t, you can always add one.

These are the best Space Marine 2 ideas fans have suggested so far:

Chaos Space Marine customization

With their mutations, trophies, and disregard for formal dress codes, the Heretic Astartes might be the most ostentatious faction in all of Warhammer 40k. But despite playing as the Chaos Space Marines in half of all the PVP battles you join, there are no customization options for their armor in Space Marine 2 other than color swaps. We agree with Demerex’s Ideas post that they should have as many options for bling as the loyalists!

Replay campaign missions as Operations

The story campaign levels are designed for three-player co-op, and you can even replay them to hunt for data slates, but they’re optimized to deliver the story, not for drop-in replayability. As Mako_Morlev says in their Ideas post, offering versions of them that could be played using your Operations mode character would be a fun way to replay the story missions, and add loads of extra content to Operations mode relatively easily.

Chaplains and more new classes

Plenty of people are asking for new Space Marine 2 classes, but Veiledhunter116’s Ideas post is probably the most audacious. He suggests a Chaplain, an Apothecary – which it turns out may be the first new class anyway – a Space Marine Terminator, and even a Dreadnought. If you’re gonna dream, dream big.

Chainaxe

If the chainsword is heavy metal, the chainaxe is thrash metal, a weapon favored by the most brutal Space Marine chapters, loyalist and traitor alike. There are plenty of suggestions for new melee weapons, but XMAN532’s Idea post, titled “CHAINAXE, CHAINAXE, CHAINAXE!?”, has the kind of energy we can’t ignore.

Chaos Space Marine operations

Lots of people are asking to use their Chaos skins in Operations, but we like Stew360’s suggestion that the heretics should get their own, bespoke Operations missions. The voice actors who give them their lines in PVP have done a great job with each of these psychopaths, and we’d love to hear more from them. And it would just be great fun to slay the Imperial lapdogs!

If any of these ideas get picked up and turned into features, we’ll be sure to let you know. You can keep up with news on Warhammer 40k and Space marine 2 by following Wargamer on Google News.