This Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 mod lets you play as a space dwarf with a rocket launcher

Unusually for a live service game with an active multiplayer community, the developers of Space Marine 2 are very accepting of modding - just one more reason we put it at the top of our list of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made - and there's a buoyant modding scene making everything from cosmetics to gameplay overhauls. There are even a rare few mods that add new playable factions to the game, such as the League of Votann Overhaul, which lets you play as one of the Kin - high tech space dwarfs from the galactic core.

The latest build of League of Votann Overhall dropped on Monday. Version 1.2 includes eight champion skins which transform the Space Marines into Votann warriors, which will be very familiar for any fans of tabletop Warhammer 40k. The Leagues of Votann are the descendants of humans who settled high gravity worlds near the galactic core, and they're short and stocky - if you're thinking 'Rock and Stone', you're right on the money.

Admittedly, their bulky power armor adds a little to their height. So though the Votann skins are smaller than Space Marines, they're are about as tall as the Astra Militarum and Tech Priest NPCs. They do have really massive faces, though.

The mod also comes with an authentic arsenal of high-tech Kin weaponry. Some of these, like the Autoch-pattern Bolter or Plasma Blade Gauntlet are just skins for existing weapons, but there are a coupl eof total overhauls, the HYLas Auto Rifle and L7 Missile Launcher. The L7 in particular is excellent fun, converting the Heavy Bolt Rifle into a missile launcher that will absolutely gib your enemies.

The mod weighs in at a chunky 2GB, and is free to download from Nexus Mods. Two versions are available, one compatible with the vanilla edition of the game, and the other compatible with the extremely popular Astartes Overhaul mod.

I've only given the mod a quick test to check that it works, and I can confirm that it didn't immediately cause my rig to melt down. Like other mods for Space Marine 2, public online multiplayer is disabled while this mod is active, but you can still play with chums in a private server.

If there's another SM2 mod that you can't live without, come and let us know in the Wargamer Discord community! For a weekly roundup of the biggest and best stories on Wargamer, make sure you sign up to our regular newsletter.