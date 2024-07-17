We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Space Marine 2 dev asks fans to skip leaked “unfinished” build

A social post by Saber Interactive confirms an early build of Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 has leaked, asks fans “not to spoil the game”.

Key art from Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 - the blue armored Space Marine Lt. Titus holds back a tide of ravenous Tyranid aliens, representing the game devs battling leaks
An unfinished build of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 has leaked online, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have confirmed. The firms issued a joint statement via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, asking eager fans to “avoid this unfinished build”.

A post on Monday on the subreddit r/GamingLeaksAndRumors  claimed that an early build of Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 was available online, sharing a YouTube playthrough video that has since been removed.

A large statement by Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive admitting that a leaked build of Space Marine 2 is available online, stating the build will be almost one year old when the game releases on September 9, requesting fans avoid it and not spoil the game for others

The official statement confirms the leak, and asserts that the leaked build will be “almost a year old” when we hit the Space Marine 2 release date of September 9. Participants in the GamingLeaksANdRumors discussion were unsure about the date of the build: reportedly, the executable file name suggested it was compiled in February this year, while a folder name suggested it was from June.

Fans who have been tracking the game may remember that Space Marine 2 was delayed from its original planned release date in December 2023. According to the latest statement, “our decision to spend more time on development” was driven by a commitment “to deliver the best possible game for our players” – publisher speak admitting that the game wasn’t in a good enough state to launch on the original date.

When Wargamer trialled the Space Marine 2 preview build in September last year we found the core gameplay loop was already excellent, but it was clear we were playing a vertical slice that didn’t represent anything like the full game. There were also performance issues when loading certain areas. Even with those limitations, we replayed that build a lot – but we want to see the real deal.

The statement from Saber and Focus emphasises: “the best way to support our teams’ hard work is to play the game as they’ve always intended”.

If you want more info about the (officially revealed) contents of Space Marine 2, our Space Marine 2 walkthrough compiles all our guide articles about the game. If you’re new to the Warhammer 40k setting, we have lore guides to all the Warhammer 40k factions – including the Space Marines – with plenty more for you to discover.

