Space Marine 2 dev asks fans to skip leaked “unfinished” build

An unfinished build of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 has leaked online, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have confirmed. The firms issued a joint statement via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, asking eager fans to “avoid this unfinished build”.

A post on Monday on the subreddit r/GamingLeaksAndRumors claimed that an early build of Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 was available online, sharing a YouTube playthrough video that has since been removed.

The official statement confirms the leak, and asserts that the leaked build will be “almost a year old” when we hit the Space Marine 2 release date of September 9. Participants in the GamingLeaksANdRumors discussion were unsure about the date of the build: reportedly, the executable file name suggested it was compiled in February this year, while a folder name suggested it was from June.

Fans who have been tracking the game may remember that Space Marine 2 was delayed from its original planned release date in December 2023. According to the latest statement, “our decision to spend more time on development” was driven by a commitment “to deliver the best possible game for our players” – publisher speak admitting that the game wasn’t in a good enough state to launch on the original date.

When Wargamer trialled the Space Marine 2 preview build in September last year we found the core gameplay loop was already excellent, but it was clear we were playing a vertical slice that didn’t represent anything like the full game. There were also performance issues when loading certain areas. Even with those limitations, we replayed that build a lot – but we want to see the real deal.

The statement from Saber and Focus emphasises: “the best way to support our teams’ hard work is to play the game as they’ve always intended”.

If you want more info about the (officially revealed) contents of Space Marine 2, our Space Marine 2 walkthrough compiles all our guide articles about the game. If you’re new to the Warhammer 40k setting, we have lore guides to all the Warhammer 40k factions – including the Space Marines – with plenty more for you to discover.