Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 banked nearly $24 million in royalties, GW reveals

Games Workshop has already earned almost $24 million in royalty fees from Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2, according to its most recent set of financial results. The firm published its accounts for the first half of the financial year on January 16, and licensing revenue has been a major driver of growth.

The firm reports that its ‘earned income’ from licenses – cash from actual sales of licensed products – was $24.6 (£20.2) million higher in the first half of financial year 2024-25 than the same period the year before. It adds that this increase came “mainly from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2”. It is worth noting that Ork themed combat racing game Speed Freeks also released during the period.

Space Marine 2 has claimed the number one spot on our guide to the best Warhammer 40k games ever made, and has proven extremely popular for its combination of visceral combat, spectacular setpieces, and repeatable multiplayer missions. It also introduced many new fans to the Warhammer 40k universe and the indomitable Space Marines.

CEO Kevin Rountree notes in the half-year report that sales of Warhammer figures for the period “were helped by some of the excitement around media and licensing product launches”. He adds that anecdotes from the retail team suggest “we had more people coming into our Warhammer stores”, and presumably buying into their first Warhammer 40k faction collection.

The firm’s ‘core’ revenue for the half year, from the sale of Warhammer figures and accessories, was $328.3 (£269.4) million, up $41.2 (£33.8) million from last year.

The firm’s books for the year as a whole may well be buoyed by another massive licensing deal. Following a year of discussions, Amazon Studios and Games Workshop signed off on the Warhammer 40k Henry Cavill film and TV series deal on December 18.

Rountree promises to give shareholders “an appropriate update in the full year report”, which should indicate how much ‘guarantee income’ Amazon has agreed to pay just to secure the Warhammer 40k license.

