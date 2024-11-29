Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 just hit its lowest price yet for Black Friday

If you’ve yet to play Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, you’re in luck! As Black Friday rolled into town, it brought with it the largest discount the game has ever seen. This 20% reduction is available via Humble Bundle and will remain up throughout the duration of the Black Friday period. It brings the price down below $50 / £45, which is pretty cool considering the game is only a couple of months old.

In our Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 review, Tim Linward, one of our resident Warhammer experts, said that the game, “is an exquisitely crafted festival of violence that honors and enhances the 2011 original’s compulsive, bone-crunching gameplay.” It easily stands toe to toe with the best Warhammer 40k games, so with this new Black Friday deal in place, now would be a good time to finally take Space Marine 2 for a spin.

Hacking and slashing your way through the Tyranids is a great way to keep yourself occupied during the long, cold winter months, and you can even have a couple of friends join the fray, with a co-op mode for up to three players. Meanwhile, there are also 6v6 PvP arenas, but it’s a lot of fun to play on your own anyway, so it covers all the bases.

For those of you who are worried that the gameplay might just be mindless button-mashing – rest assured that there’s quite a lot of nuance. Those hideous Tyranids come in all shapes and sizes, so you’ll need to adapt your combat style depending on the type of foe you’re facing. Sometimes that means getting up close and personal, sometimes that means keeping your distance, and sometimes you’ve got to use a mixture of both. Either way, mindless button-mashing won’t work here.

If you’re looking to grab a few games while the Black Friday sales are in full swing, you’ll be pleased to hear that Humble has quite a few Warhammer deals. Here are the highlights:

The Space Marine 2 deal is only available until Wednesday, December 4, 2024. All the other deals have different expiry dates, but essentially all of them will be gone not long after the Black Friday weekend is over.

Check out the Steam Black Friday sale page over on our sister site PCGamesN if you want to find more deals like these. Meanwhile, our best Black Friday board game deals hub is filled with lots of other tantalizing bargains as well.