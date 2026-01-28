Space Marine 2 gets Counterstrike 2's Dust II just hours after new modding tools unlock

There have been a lot of good Space Marine 2 mods in the year and a half since the Warhammer 40k game launched. Some let you reskin the protagonist and his allies as different Space Marine chapters like the Deathwatch or Blood Ravens, and the most ambitious even let you play as other Imperium factions like the League of Votann.

But Space Marine 2 fans' modding powers just got a whole lot more expansive, as developer Saber Interactive released a map editor on January 25. As the name suggests, this allows modders to make new maps to play, unlocking the possibility of custom corridors and bespoke battlefields for both PVE campaigns and PVP matches.

It didn't take long for fans to break out the old classics. YouTube videos released just days ago show armored super soldiers running about in custom Space Marine 2 maps based on Roblox games. And of course someone immediately popped the classic Counterstrike 2 map de_dust2 into the game. Based on when those videos were uploaded, the mods must have been created the very same day the level editor was released.

According to developer Neo_Kesha, who unveiled the editor in the Space Marine Modding 2 Discord on Sunday, the map editor is still in 'deep testing' mode, meaning that it's not optimized and things might go wrong. There are some limitations also, for instance it can't create "good lighting".

But later versions will presumably come with greater stability and more capabilities, and at any rate this has unlocked a whole new world for mod-makers and a load more replayability for the fans who download them.

