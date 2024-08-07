Space Marine 2 reveals PC system requirements

We finally know the system requirements for Space Marine 2, as Focus Entertainment popped them up on Twitter just one month before September, when the game is due to release. If you want to know whether your rig can run this title on the top settings or you’ll need to crank things down to low and pray to the Omnissiah, then read on.

Fortunately, to play Space Marine 2 at the minimum settings, you won’t require anything too cutting edge.You’ll need an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or an Intel Core i5 8600K, while your graphics card will need to be a Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 or an AMD Radeon RX 580.

This will obviously only let you play the game on low graphics, however, and you’ll be stuck at 30 fps at 1080p resolution. As you’d expect, 8GB RAM is required, and you’ll want to have 16GB for a better performance.

Whatever settings you go for, you’ll need 75 GB of space for Space Marine 2, and it’s worth noting that an SSD is required, even on minimum settings.

Things step up significantly when we reach the recommended specs. For GPU you’ll need an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 (or an RX 6800 XT if you prefer Radeon). Meanwhile for processing power you’ll want an AMD Ryzen 7 588X or Intel Core i7 12700.

We should note that this only gets you to 60 fps, which is a shame for lovers of high frame rates. No 4K specifications have been revealed yet, so if you have the Titan of gaming PCs then sorry, there’s no information we can give you about how you’ll fare.

Our cousins at PCGamesN are better equipped to deliver expert commentary on the technical details. They’re like Admech priests, whereas we’re more scrappy Ork tinkerers. If you still have questions about Warhammer Space Marine 2 specifications, we’d recommend you head there. Or try painting your PC red

We’re excited for the fast-approaching Space Marine 2 release date. One year ago, our Warhammer expert Tim Linward announced that Space Marine 2 was the best the Warhammer 40k universe has ever looked in a game, though a limited window meant it was hard to make conclusive judgements on the gameplay.

His recent take on the latest Space Marine 2 preview build has us even more pumped to shred some ‘nids and spend hours tweaking our power armor. Check out our guides to all the Space Marine 2 weapons and Space Marine 2 enemies to find out more.