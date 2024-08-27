We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Space Marine 2 promises oodles of free content post launch

The year one roadmap for Space Marine 2 promises free missions, new enemies, bonus weapons, extra PVP options, and even a horde mode.

Space Marine 2 year one season releases - a blue armored Space Marine walks towards a huge display of computers
Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 

Space Marine 2 hasn’t released yet, but publisher Focus Entertainment is already promising an audacious wave of upgrades on its year one roadmap. Free updates will deliver new enemies, weapons, PVE missions, PVP arenas, PVP game modes, and eventually a horde mode – alongside paid-for season passes full of cosmetics.

The roadmap for Space Marine 2 is “subject to change”, and when Wargamer reviews the game we’ll base our verdict on the code that we test, not what is promised to come. Still, it’s heartening to see that both Space Marine 2 PVP multiplayer and coop multiplayer modes are, at least in theory, going to receive robust post-launch support.

In a post on its community website on Tuesday, Focus reiterates its pledge that all new gameplay features will arrive for free, with an optional paid Season Pass that provides additional cosmetics. We’re not sure that all Warhammer 40k fans will agree that cosmetics can be separated from gameplay – dressing up your character as your favorite Space Marine chapter will be a key gameplay feature for many lore nerds.

Focus’ article contains an infographic, reproduced below, with dates that conflict a little with the article text. We’re treating the article itself as authoritative until we get an update from the firm.

Infographic of Space Marine 2 seasons for the first year after launch, created by Focus Entertainment

This is the free and paid content promised for the upcoming Space Marine 2 seasons:

September 2024 pre-season

Free Updates

  • Support for ultrawide monitors
  • Private PVE lobbies
  • Battle Barge Sparring Arena

Season Pass

  • Ultramarines Cosmetic Pack

Season one, October-December 2024

Free Updates

  • New PVE missions
  • Lethal difficulty
  • New weapon – Neo-Volkite Pistol
  • New Enemy

Season Pass

  • Dark Angels Champion Pack
  • Dark Angels Cosmetic Pack
  • Dark Angels Weapon Skin Pack

Season two, early 2025

Free Updates

  • New PVE mission
  • New PVP game mode
  • New PVP Arenas
  • New Enemy
  • PvE Prestige Ranks
  • Battle Barge Expansion

Season Pass

  • A Champion Pack, Cosmetic Pack, and Weapon Skin Pack for one Chapter
  • A Champion Pack for another Chapter

Season three, late 2025

Free Updates

  • Horde Mode
  • New Enemy
  • New Weapon

Season Pass

  • A Champion Pack, Cosmetic Pack, and Weapon Skin Pack for one Chapter
  • A Champion Pack for another Chapter

Some of the features revealed here directly address concerns we raised in our most recent Space Marine 2 preview. We noted that higher difficulty modes might not pose sufficient challenge for truly skilled gamers, and that the PVE operations mode would likely need additional content to be compelling in the long term.

We weren’t expecting to have our fears allayed even before the Space Marine 2 release date hit, but if this pans out, there’s a good chance this will be the best Warhammer 40k game ever made.

We expect editor Alex to be grinding season pass XP during the entire Dark Angels season, so he can dress up his fighter as a son of Lion El’ Jonson. For my part, I’m waiting for the Carcharadons to show up – I’ve always fancied painting an army of Space Sharks, but my pile of shame is too vast to make that a realistic goal with real Warhammer minis…

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)