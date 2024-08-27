Space Marine 2 promises oodles of free content post launch

Space Marine 2 hasn’t released yet, but publisher Focus Entertainment is already promising an audacious wave of upgrades on its year one roadmap. Free updates will deliver new enemies, weapons, PVE missions, PVP arenas, PVP game modes, and eventually a horde mode – alongside paid-for season passes full of cosmetics.

The roadmap for Space Marine 2 is “subject to change”, and when Wargamer reviews the game we’ll base our verdict on the code that we test, not what is promised to come. Still, it’s heartening to see that both Space Marine 2 PVP multiplayer and coop multiplayer modes are, at least in theory, going to receive robust post-launch support.

In a post on its community website on Tuesday, Focus reiterates its pledge that all new gameplay features will arrive for free, with an optional paid Season Pass that provides additional cosmetics. We’re not sure that all Warhammer 40k fans will agree that cosmetics can be separated from gameplay – dressing up your character as your favorite Space Marine chapter will be a key gameplay feature for many lore nerds.

Focus’ article contains an infographic, reproduced below, with dates that conflict a little with the article text. We’re treating the article itself as authoritative until we get an update from the firm.

This is the free and paid content promised for the upcoming Space Marine 2 seasons:

September 2024 pre-season

Free Updates

Support for ultrawide monitors

Private PVE lobbies

Battle Barge Sparring Arena

Season Pass

Ultramarines Cosmetic Pack

Season one, October-December 2024

Free Updates

New PVE missions

Lethal difficulty

New weapon – Neo-Volkite Pistol

New Enemy

Season Pass

Dark Angels Champion Pack

Dark Angels Cosmetic Pack

Dark Angels Weapon Skin Pack

Season two, early 2025

Free Updates

New PVE mission

New PVP game mode

New PVP Arenas

New Enemy

PvE Prestige Ranks

Battle Barge Expansion

Season Pass

A Champion Pack, Cosmetic Pack, and Weapon Skin Pack for one Chapter

A Champion Pack for another Chapter

Season three, late 2025

Free Updates

Horde Mode

New Enemy

New Weapon

Season Pass

A Champion Pack, Cosmetic Pack, and Weapon Skin Pack for one Chapter

A Champion Pack for another Chapter

Some of the features revealed here directly address concerns we raised in our most recent Space Marine 2 preview. We noted that higher difficulty modes might not pose sufficient challenge for truly skilled gamers, and that the PVE operations mode would likely need additional content to be compelling in the long term.

We weren’t expecting to have our fears allayed even before the Space Marine 2 release date hit, but if this pans out, there’s a good chance this will be the best Warhammer 40k game ever made.

We expect editor Alex to be grinding season pass XP during the entire Dark Angels season, so he can dress up his fighter as a son of Lion El’ Jonson. For my part, I’m waiting for the Carcharadons to show up – I’ve always fancied painting an army of Space Sharks, but my pile of shame is too vast to make that a realistic goal with real Warhammer minis…