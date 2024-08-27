Space Marine 2 promises oodles of free content post launch

Space Marine 2 hasn’t released yet, but publisher Focus Entertainment is already promising an audacious wave of upgrades on its year one roadmap. Free updates will deliver new enemies, weapons, PVE missions, PVP arenas, PVP game modes, and eventually a horde mode – alongside paid-for season passes full of cosmetics.
The roadmap for Space Marine 2 is “subject to change”, and when Wargamer reviews the game we’ll base our verdict on the code that we test, not what is promised to come. Still, it’s heartening to see that both Space Marine 2 PVP multiplayer and coop multiplayer modes are, at least in theory, going to receive robust post-launch support.
In a post on its community website on Tuesday, Focus reiterates its pledge that all new gameplay features will arrive for free, with an optional paid Season Pass that provides additional cosmetics. We’re not sure that all Warhammer 40k fans will agree that cosmetics can be separated from gameplay – dressing up your character as your favorite Space Marine chapter will be a key gameplay feature for many lore nerds.
Focus’ article contains an infographic, reproduced below, with dates that conflict a little with the article text. We’re treating the article itself as authoritative until we get an update from the firm.
This is the free and paid content promised for the upcoming Space Marine 2 seasons:
September 2024 pre-season
Free Updates
- Support for ultrawide monitors
- Private PVE lobbies
- Battle Barge Sparring Arena
Season Pass
- Ultramarines Cosmetic Pack
Season one, October-December 2024
Free Updates
- New PVE missions
- Lethal difficulty
- New weapon – Neo-Volkite Pistol
- New Enemy
Season Pass
- Dark Angels Champion Pack
- Dark Angels Cosmetic Pack
- Dark Angels Weapon Skin Pack
Season two, early 2025
Free Updates
- New PVE mission
- New PVP game mode
- New PVP Arenas
- New Enemy
- PvE Prestige Ranks
- Battle Barge Expansion
Season Pass
- A Champion Pack, Cosmetic Pack, and Weapon Skin Pack for one Chapter
- A Champion Pack for another Chapter
Season three, late 2025
Free Updates
- Horde Mode
- New Enemy
- New Weapon
Season Pass
- A Champion Pack, Cosmetic Pack, and Weapon Skin Pack for one Chapter
- A Champion Pack for another Chapter
Some of the features revealed here directly address concerns we raised in our most recent Space Marine 2 preview. We noted that higher difficulty modes might not pose sufficient challenge for truly skilled gamers, and that the PVE operations mode would likely need additional content to be compelling in the long term.
We weren’t expecting to have our fears allayed even before the Space Marine 2 release date hit, but if this pans out, there’s a good chance this will be the best Warhammer 40k game ever made.
We expect editor Alex to be grinding season pass XP during the entire Dark Angels season, so he can dress up his fighter as a son of Lion El’ Jonson. For my part, I’m waiting for the Carcharadons to show up – I’ve always fancied painting an army of Space Sharks, but my pile of shame is too vast to make that a realistic goal with real Warhammer minis…