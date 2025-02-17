Get Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 and a Steam Deck for just $1, if you’re lucky

Today I learned: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 actually runs really well on Steam Deck! If that news makes you desperate to smash through some Tyranid-mulching co-op missions on your morning commute, I’m right there with you. And it seems Fanatical has seen us both coming – because the store’s latest ‘roll up, roll up’ $1 mystery bundle promotion is offering not only a chance to get Space Marine 2, but a free entry into a competition to win a Steam Deck OLED too. Eek.

As one of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made, Space Marine 2’s gorgeously gritty, lore-rich levels offer an arcade-style gameplay loop that makes it endlessly, joyfully playable, even if you’ve never played Games Workshop’s sci-fi miniature wargame.

There’s no need to learn the Warhammer 40k factions, or all the stories behind the various Space Marine chapters whose color schemes and icons you can unlock to customize your fighter (although they’re really cool, and it’ll make unlocking your full Black Templars set all the sweeter). No, you can just jump in and start blowing the heads off Tyranids with your pals, and it rocks real hard – especially if you can swipe the game for one solitary dollar.

For a limited time, you can take a chance to get your copy of Space Marine 2 (and other triple-A titles) for as little as $1 / £1, as part of the Fanatical Mystery Star Bundle. Each key you buy gets you one randomly selected game from a long list, which Fanatical says will always be better value than the money you put in. If you’re lucky enough, you can get Space Marine 2 (or one of various other significantly more-than-one-dollar games) at a bargain price.

Be under no illusions: your chances of scooping SM2 are going to be pretty slim – it’s a lucky dip, and there are going to be a lot more keychains and candybars in the bucket than there are iPhones. But whatever happens, you’re getting games that’d cost you more than a buck under normal circumstances, and you might discover something you’ve never heard of that becomes your new hyperfixation.

And to sweeten the deal, currently every order you buy is an entry into Fanatical’s Steam Deck OLED 1TB giveaway. So, if you find yourself very lucky (and I mean very, very lucky), you may find yourself spending $1 and winning a Steam Deck and Space Marine 2 in one go.

Besides SM2 and the enchanting possibility of winning the Steam Deck, there’s a wide pool of PC games you could get randomly allocated from the bundle, including a handful of other newer, AAA titles.

Here are the highlighted games on offer with the new Mystery Star Bundle:

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Void Crew

You can also opt to buy more mystery bundle keys at once, with the most expensive option being 20 keys for $13.99 / £13.99 – which actually makes it less than $1 per key. More chances to win, and less spent per game – but remember, it’s a random lucky dip, and there’s a good chance that many games in your haul might not be your cup of recaff.

Even if you don’t manage to get Space Marine 2 for just a few dollars worth of keys, it’s still a great experience to play at full price. In our Space Marine 2 review, Timothy Linward says SM2 “presents the scale, violence, and absurdity of the 41st millennium like nothing else before it,” and sums it up as an “exquisitely crafted festival of violence”.

While you’re waiting to see whether you’ve won a Steam Deck or not, why not read some of the best Warhammer 40k books before going to bed every night? And, make sure to find out how to get into Warhammer 40k while you’re here. Just make sure not to let the Termagants bite.

And, to stay updated with top deals on Warhammer 40k news and goodies from across the tabletop games world, follow Wargamer on Google News.