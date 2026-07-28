Space Marine 2 kits out Salamanders and brings a new Thousand Sons sorcerer to slay

Space Marine 2 has just unleashed a brand new update with new gear, PVP maps, and a fearsome new Chaos Space Marine foe to fight.

Whether you prefer khaki or viridian, this is a good update for fans of the color green, as it comes with cosmetic DLCs for the Raptors and Salamanders. These include new armor pieces, and a very cool skin for the heavy, with a drake-scale cloak and a big fiery multi-melta.

Outside of the DLC, there's some interesting new free stuff as well. This includes six new heroic weapons, including a Salamanders sword, Salamanders melta-rifle, a Deathwatch stalker bolt rifle, and a Thunder hammer reskinned as a big ol' executioner's axe.

There are two new PVP maps, one in a cathedral (called Sanctum), the other (called facility) in an Admech factorum, a small handful of new armor pieces that anyone can play with, and one new enemy.

A Thousand Sons sorcerer in Scarab Occult Terminator provides a nasty new humanoid foe for the game's Operations mode. This magical meanie is a terminus (boss) level enemy, on a par with the Carnifex and

In the dev notes, publisher Focus Entertainment says that Patch 14, or the 'Confrontation update' will be the last big update of the game's second year, with the next release not expected until September.