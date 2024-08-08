Gnarly Space Marine 2 trailer shows PVP match and co-op boss

Just a day after we spilled the beans on our time with the latest preview build, publisher Focus Entertainment has dropped a brand new Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 trailer, with four and a half minutes showcasing the Operations co-op PVE multiplayer, and three precious minutes of footage from the (as yet mysterious) ‘Eternal War’ player-versus-player mode.

The Space Marine 2 Extended Multiplayer Gameplay trailer, published on the Warhammer YouTube account and GW’s Warhammer Community site on Thursday, comes hot on the heels of the latest playable Space Marine 2 preview, which we giddily wrote up yesterday.

There’s no developer narration or commentary this time – it’s just 7m39 of pure stompy gameplay, sewn together from the perspectives of various players in the same co-op and competitive Space Marine 2 multiplayer matches.

It’s a rather piquant teaser to show fans baying to get back into the savage 6v6 online multiplayer scraps they remember from 2011’s original Space Marine – and only gets us more hyped for the Space Marine 2 release date next month.

In the first section, we see a mixed team of Astartes in the armor of various different Space Marine chapters, taking on ‘Infernus’ – the first of six ‘Operations’ (story-adjacent PVE co-op missions) that we saw in the menu on our playthrough of the latest preview build, and one of two that we were able to play through.

Just Wargamer’s own Tim Linward and I did, the trailer shows the squad fighting off small packs of Tyranid hormagaunts, termagants, and warriors – and finally felling a mighty Carnifex – as they press through the verdant jungles of the planet Kadaku.

Their mission – to plant explosives in a prometheum refinery and detonate them right under the path of the main ‘Nid advance – ends with a downright spectacular, swarm-vaporizing explosion, which we promise is even more fun to witness in-game.

The final three minutes of the new trailer are even more tantalizing, as they show action-packed snippets from both sides of a PVP multiplayer match in the “Capture & Control” mode – a classic objective-holding game. The teams rack up points based on how long they retain control of a single, regularly shifting objective point, aiming to fill their team’s bar first for victory.

It also gives us our first up-close look at the playable Chaos Space Marine characters in multiplayer; we see a Death Guard warrior in faded greenish-grey plate, and hear his grating, plagued voice; a hooded, scale-plated Alpha Legion sniper takes pot shots with a bolt sniper rifle; and a red-and-brass brother of the World Eaters blasts away at point blank range with his bolter. Heretic Astartes lovers are not going to be poorly served in Space Marine 2 multiplayer, it seems – not aesthetically at least.

