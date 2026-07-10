With genuinely compelling battles and loads of gnarly 40k heroes to collect, Warhammer 40k Tacticus is a surprise hit - the only free to play mobile title ever to earn a place in our list of the all-time best Warhammer 40k games. If you're already into it, or up for giving it a try, use our list of Warhammer Tacticus codes to redeem a buttload of free items and currency in the game (trust me, you'll need them).

Tacticus codes come out thick and fast, and many of them don't last long. Yes, developer Snowprint releases some for big holidays, new factions, and partnerships with tabletop Warhammer or other videogames. But the Tacticus community team, newsletter, and content creators also issue codes with next to no warning - and some of these last a single day or even just a few hours!

Here's all the Tacticus Codes from July and when they were issued. When we've got confirmation that a code is inactive, we strike it from this list.

Warhammer Tacticus codes for July 2026

Code Date RAIDMAN2K July 10 ANALYTICS9K July 10 PLANNERJULY July 10 ARMATOKEN (short duration) July 10 SPIREGEMS July 9 JULYANALYTICS July 9 TACTICUSMM July 8 MOONITIONS July 8 WEEK2WAAAGH July 7 TREEMON July 6 HEIDI July 6 BLESSEDRAID July 6 NYLANDMVP July 6 BIOTRANSFERENCE July 5 CODEXTACTICUS July 4

Evergreen Tacticus codes

Snowprint has release some Tacticus codes that it seems to be keeping alive indefinitely: