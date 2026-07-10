Warhammer Tacticus codes for July 2026

Full list of all working and new Warhammer 40k Tacticus codes you can redeem for Blackstone, character shards, coins, and grimdark goodies.

The logo for Warhammer 40k Tacticus on a backdrop of gameplay - characters fighting over a hex grid
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Warhammer 40k Tacticus 
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With genuinely compelling battles and loads of gnarly 40k heroes to collect, Warhammer 40k Tacticus is a surprise hit - the only free to play mobile title ever to earn a place in our list of the all-time best Warhammer 40k games. If you're already into it, or up for giving it a try, use our list of Warhammer Tacticus codes to redeem a buttload of free items and currency in the game (trust me, you'll need them).

Tacticus codes come out thick and fast, and many of them don't last long. Yes,  developer Snowprint releases some for big holidays, new factions, and partnerships with tabletop Warhammer or other videogames. But the Tacticus community team, newsletter, and content creators also issue codes with next to no warning - and some of these last a single day or even just a few hours!

Here's all the Tacticus Codes from July and when they were issued. When we've got confirmation that a code is inactive, we strike it from this list.

Warhammer Tacticus codes for July 2026

Code Date
RAIDMAN2K July 10
ANALYTICS9K July 10
PLANNERJULY July 10
ARMATOKEN (short duration) July 10
SPIREGEMS July 9
JULYANALYTICS July 9
TACTICUSMM July 8
MOONITIONS July 8
WEEK2WAAAGH July 7
TREEMON July 6
HEIDI July 6
BLESSEDRAID July 6
NYLANDMVP July 6
BIOTRANSFERENCE July 5
CODEXTACTICUS July 4

Evergreen Tacticus codes

Snowprint has release some Tacticus codes that it seems to be keeping alive indefinitely:

  • ELEVEN - new players below level 15 only
  • WEAREALLKIN
  • THELASTSTAND
  • CHAOSUNITED
  • AWESOMEWIKI
  • JOINTHEBATTLE
  • WARFORGLORY
  • REDDIT40K
  • AHEMCAPS
  • SRSBSNS
  • SUMMON
  • YOU
  • TOUCHGRASS
  • FRIENDLESS
  • TAKETHIS
  • ACTUALLY
  • WARHAMMER
  • TACTICIAN

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

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