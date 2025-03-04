Get $232 of epic Warhammer 40k RPG books for the price of a single Space Marine

The latest Humble book bundle is here, and it’s another treat for fans of Warhammer 40k and tabletop RPGs. For just $25 (£19.84) you can get 21 digital rulebooks, supplements, and adventures for the Warhammer 40k RPG Wrath and Glory, worth $232 (£182.96), plus a handy 25% discount coupon for publisher Cubicle 7’s web store.

Wrath and Glory’s take on the Warhammer 40k universe emphasises audacious adventure, high stakes thrills, and fast and heroic combat. Compared to the old Warhammer 40k RPGs by Fantasy Flight Games, and the newer Imperium Maledictum, it’s a little less gritty and a lot more pulpy.

That’s not a bad thing. Wrath and Glory features a huge variety of Warhammer 40k factions in its adventures, including the full fighting might of the Xenos and Chaos forces. In a less action-focused RPG, that would be a guaranteed death sentence for your characters!

And whatever your favorite character type is, chances are you can play as it in Wrath and Glory. Not only could your character be from a Space Marine chapter, the Adeptus Mechanicus, the Sisters of Battle, the Inquisition, or elsewhere in the Imperium of Man, but you can even play as Orks or Aeldari.

The full 22 item Warhammer 40k RPG Humble Bundle contains the following digital publications:

Core Rulebook

Gamemaster’s Screen

Threat Assessment: Xenos (monster manual)

Forsaken System Player’s Guide (supplement)

Church of Steel (supplement)

Redacted Records (supplement)

Redacted Records 2 (supplement)

Starter set

Rain of Mercy (intro adventure)

Departmento Munitorum Shotguns (weapons)

Gutshiva’s Kommandos (enemies and NPCs)

Nemesis – Wretches of the Writ (enemies and NPCs)

Affliction Ascendant (adventure)

The Lords of the Spire (adventure)

Bloody Gates (adventure)

On The Wings of Valkyries (adventure)

Litanies of the Lost (adventure)

Brass Tax (adventure)

The Null Hypothesis (adventure)

The Graveyard Shift (adventure)

Space Marine 2 – Purge the Swarm (adventure)

25% off coupon for the Cubicle 7 Webstore

The bundle is live on the Humble store until 10am PST / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on March 22.

As ever with Humble Bundle, a portion of the sale price goes to supporting a good cause. This time it’s Children’s Health Foundation, which supports sick children and their families in hospitals and urgent care centres in Ireland, where Cubicle 7 is based.

If you’re in the mood for RPG bargains but this one doesn’t tickle your fancy, we’ve just reported on another great bundle available on Fanatical, with a massive heap of books for the old school DnD inspired Dungeon Crawl Classics.