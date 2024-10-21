Win a Warhammer RPG starter set by doing this 5 minute survey

Here’s an opportunity to have your say and potentially win goodies: Cubicle 7, publisher of official, Games Workshop-licensed tabletop RPGs for Warhammer 40k, Age of Sigmar, and Warhammer Fantasy, is giving away TTRPG starter sets and core rulebooks to four lucky respondents in a new fan survey.

Cubicle 7 says its survey aims to “gather general feedback on the RPG market across the world and to understand a little more about players and what they like about RPGs”. I’d say C7 already knows its stuff on that score – its latest Warhammer 40,000 offering, Imperium Maledictum, is solidly among our picks for the best tabletop RPGs around – but a little more user data never hurts.

And by contributing to the survey (C7 says it’ll take 5-7 minutes) you’ll have a chance to scoop a $100 value bundle of starter set and core rulebook for one of their top games. Four lucky survey respondents will win a prize bundle of both products for one of the following games (randomly selected):

For your chance to win one of the prizes, go fill in the survey here – Cubicle 7 hasn’t yet announced how long it’s running or when winners will be drawn, but probably best to get in early.

I can’t personally speak to WFRP or Doctor Who (though both have dedicated fanbases, and WFRP in particular has been going strong since 1986). But, having played multiple campaigns of both Wrath and Glory and Soulbound, I can heartily recommend them – both in terms of crunchy gameplay and properly embodying their respective GW settings.

Both use D6 dice pools and lots of funky, interlinked skill rules to give players flexibility in how they approach combat, as well as echoing the wild, buckets-of-dice-rolling fun of their parent miniature wargames. And both come with oodles of juicy lore content to fill out your adventures, especially with the wealth of expansions now available, which mix in extra player character rules for members of various different Warhammer 40k factions and Age of Sigmar armies.

I’ve played a Stormcast Eternal named Ixion; a Sylvaneth Kurnouth Hunter named Ardanadoc Dreadbark; an ex-Astra Militarum mercenary called Eddu Sarkin (he ended up as a Chaos Spawn, poor guy), and several others over the years – and loved (nearly) every minute. For the sake of a few minutes answering questions, I’d say it’s worth a chance at giving one of these games a go for free! And if you end up winning Doctor Who instead, well, you’ll have all the time in the world. Ahem.

While you’re waiting to see if you won, make sure to bookmark our Warhammer 40k news page and follow Wargamer on Google News for daily updates across tabletop land!