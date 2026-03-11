Warhammer 40k 11th edition could finally make army rules free - here's why

In terms of profitability, scale, quality, and technology, Games Workshop is often the market leader in the miniature wargaming industry - except for one key area, where there's pretty much unanimous agreement that it's behind the curve. Every other major fantasy and science-fiction wargame offers the rules needed to play the game for free in a digital format - GW doesn't. But there's reasons to hope that Warhammer 40k 11th edition might be the moment that changes.

While 11th edition isn't officially confirmed, we expect it to drop this Summer. The fandom is eagerly anticipating the Warhammer preview at Adepticon at the end of March, which is the next natural moment for GW to reveal the game. We don't yet know if Warhammer 40k 11th edition will be an evolution of 10th edition's rules that is compatible with the current Codexes, or a total overhaul that turfs them all out and replaces them. And we certainly don't know whether Games Workshop is going to make more of the rules available for free.

While Warhammer 40k Codexes are beautiful books, packed with lore, a major selling point is that they're the only official way to get the rules you need to play. Games Workshop is only going to mess with that if it believes that making the rules free would earn it even more money.

It seems like Games Workshop has been experimenting with that hypothesis. Warhammer 40k 10th edition launched with free Index rules for every army, then gradually removed those rules from circulation as they were replaced by codexes. A new codex and new minis always results in a sales spike, but needing to buy a codex is a barrier that may deter players from experimenting with different armies. GW now has sales data for factions before and after they go behind a rules paywall.

In 2024 GW released the latest edition of Warhammer 40k: Kill Team - all the rules you need to play that game in a tournament setting are free, while printed rulebooks contain additional content for narrative games. It's a game where it's trivial to move from one faction to another - you just need to buy one box set - and free rules incentivize players to buy more kits, whether they're faction hopping for competitive advantage, or they want just want to mix up their play style.

GW has also been releasing more new, free, tournament-legal rules throughout this edition than it has since… well, ever. That started with the Grotsmas detachments, then followed up with extra detachments alongside balance dataslates. Most recently, the new unit rules and detachments from the last two narrative expansions - 500 Worlds and Maelstrom - have been released for free as updates to the relevant faction pack downloads.

GW also recently announced an updated Black Library app that will integrate better with the My Warhammer platforms. That will be a useful tool if the studio plans to release digital editions of codexes, something that has been missing for years now. While that wouldn't be the full leap into free army rules, it should at least be cheaper.

What do you think - is GW finally going to catch up with the rest of the market? Or is this pure hopium on my part?