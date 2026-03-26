Warhammer 40k 11th edition revealed - massive rules changes coming with the Armageddon launch set

To raucous screams of "Waaagh!" and "For the Emperor!", Games Workshop has revealed the launch box set for Warhammer 40k 11th edition. The Warhammer 40,000 11th edition cinematic trailer and launch box set was revealed to a packed live audience at Adepticon 2026, along with some exciting rules changes.

If there was any doubt what the two Warhammer 40k factions in the launch box set would be, the moment when GW event staff started handing out green Orks and red Blood Angels t-shirts to attendees at the live preview was the final confirmation. And not long after that, we got the trailer. Here's what we know so far:

Warhammer 40k 11th edition rules

11th edition 40k will have a new core rule set - though it's an evolution of the existing rules rather than a complete overhaul. GW promises the new rules will make every battle "more narrative" and "more balanced" - the goal is to re-unify the two pools of narrative and tournament players.

So this means that your Warhammer 40k Codexes will still work in the new edition, at least at launch. This also applies to the campaign books currently being released - they'll still be good to go.

Over 70 new detachments will be coming to the game when the edition launches, and will apparently put a lot of focus on "units that haven't had a chance to shine in the current edition".

Though detachments will remain viable, there will be a new modular detachment system that will let you select multiple detachments that provide special rules to different elements of your army. Some of these will be extremely focused around single specific miniatures, such as the Emperor's Champion.

More interestingly, the detachments you choose will dictate the mission you play. Each detachment will contribute to your army's 'force disposition', and by comparing your force disposition against your opponents, you'll get a specific mission.

One change we're delighted to see - in 11th edition, objectives will not be circles - you're going to be battling over pieces of terrain. There's another reason to think that the days of L-shaped ruins are numbered: in 11th edition, you cannot target an enemy unit that hasn't shot until you're within 15″ of it. And in further help for melee centric armies, you get to declare charge targets after you've rolled your charge dice.

GW also detailed a small but impactful stack of rules changes.

There's no more stratagem stacking - units can only be affected by one stratagem per phase.

Fast dice rolling is now standard for close combat

During your turn, your strikes first units will activate before your opponent's.

You'll do pile-in moves for your whole army at the start of the combat phase, and consolidate moves for your whole army at the end of combat.

If a transport is engaged in melee, any models on board can make a Combat Disembarkation directly into combat with the enemy.

Leader abilities remain even once a leader's bodyguard unit has been killed.

Warhammer 40,000 app is getting refreshed, including additional language support, though the details of what's coming are light.

Warhammer 40k: Armageddon launch box set

GW only revealed two models from the set, a new Space Marine Intercessor and an Ork boy. The Intercessor is rocking hybrid armor that is mostly Mk X Tacticus plate, but features a classic Mk VII helmet, while the Ork boy has decided to bring both Choppa and a Shoota.

The Space Marine models in the Armageddon launch box set are advertised as Blood Angels, but there won't be anything sculpted onto the models that marks them as sons of Sanguinius. And as dozens of Space Marine chapters are engaged on Armageddon, you've got every excuse to paint them however you like.

What are you most excited for in the new edition of 40k? Come and share your thoughts in the Wargamer Discord community!