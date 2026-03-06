Behold, a Warhammer 40k mini with two (hundred) thin coats of paint

THIS IS WHY YOU THIN YOUR PAINTS. Orlando, Florida based Warhammer 40k painter Eric (no surname given) has spent "over two years" putting all of his excess paint at the end of painting sessions onto one, increasingly amorphous, Infernus Marine. How did it get this far?

"I've been collecting and painting Warhammer 40k for about three to four years now", Eric says. He's a painter, not a player, but is closing in on having 2,000 points of Orks, his favorite Warhammer 40k faction. "This particular Marine is from the Leviathan Box that I got for Christmas the year it came out". Eric originally used the poor unfortunate battle brother "To test paint schemes for my army" - but fate had darker plans.

"I was originally priming the model, painting it and then stripping it", Eric says, "But after a while I decided just to reprime over the model entirely". "Over time this led to all the details not being shown" - always thin your paints, people. Eric attempted to strip the model again using denatured alcohol. "Unfortunately I left him in a little bit too long and he slightly melted".

There was no dreadnought sarcophagus for the partly-melted warrior, however. Instead of throwing the mini away, Eric says he "Decided to use it as my paint pallet cleaner". "At the end of every paint session I take all of my still wet paint on my plastic pallet and slather it all over the Infernus Marine". You can see the progress between Eric's most recent Reddit post about the Marine, and a post he made a year ago.

He has no clear idea how many layers are on the model now - well over a hundred. Eric says he's "Going to continue until you cannot tell that this was a Space Marine at all". His final vision? "The plan is maybe in another year or two when it gets completely unrecognizable, I'm going to cut the model in half to try to see the layers", like a geode of paint, or Warhammer painters' Fordite.

