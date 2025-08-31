The Imperial Knights of Warhammer 40k are finally up for preorder after delays

Warhammer 40k wears its many historical influences on its sleeve. Primarchs such as Lion'El Jonson derive their name from obscure 19th-century English poets. Of course, some influences are significantly less obscure. Such is the case for the Imperial Knights, chivalrous mecha-piloting warriors that embody the Arthurian ideal. After some slight delay, they are finally up for preorder this week.

Fans initially predicted the Imperial Knights would quickly follow the Chaos Knights preorder back in June 2025. Adding fuel to that speculative fire were the updates to the Index: Imperial Knights that very same week. The same blog post mentioned the proper release was "a little way off," and with the Big Warhammer Summer Preview, other Warhammer 40k factions took the spotlight.

Fortunately, the quest for fans comes to an end with this week's Sunday Preview. While many types of Imperial Knight exist, the Knights Questoris are the most common. Their miniature version is highly customizable, with features that can make them look like:

Knight Paladin

Knight Crusader

Knight Warden

Knight Errant

Knight Gallant

Chaos Knight Despoiler

The truly great pilots receive the honor of piloting the Knight Perceptor. This particular miniature features Sir Hekhtur and his mecha, Canis Rex. As the last of the House Cerberan, Sir Hekhtur wanders the galaxy as a Freeblade, lending his steel to any Imperial faction in need of it.

Alongside the Imperial Knight preorders are the significantly less chivalrous Raven Guard. Practical and cunning, Chapter Master Aethon Shaan leads a Combat Patrol of Raven Guard into battle. On the other side of the coin are the not-at-all stealthy Imperial Fists, with a Combat Patrol led by Captain Darnath Lysander. Both Space Marine chapters come with some gorgeous pearlised dice.

Finally, though not part of any Imperial Knight order, the Grey Knights do have a destructive exoskeleton of their own. The Nemesis Dreadknight often rode into battle with a Grand Master, and with an upgrade sprue, they could wield wicked maces, flails, and sublimators.

You can learn more about the upcoming preorders on the Warhammer Community site.

If you'd like to talk Warhammer 40k with some new faces, the Wargamer Discord will have plenty for you. If you want to catch up on the previous releases, our Warhammer 40k Codex release dates guide will serve you well.