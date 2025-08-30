Warhammer prices are going up again next month, Games Workshop confirms

It's no secret that Warhammer is an expensive hobby. After all, those memes about the average 40k player treating their Imperial Titan purchases like buying a new car didn't spring from nothing. Even so, many fans were willing to dish out the cash for the wargame hobby they loved. Unfortunately, it seems they're gonna have to dish out a little bit more.

According to a Warhammer email newsletter sent on Saturday, August 30, some prices in Warhammer stores and on the website will be changing. The message announced that they would "rise by about 4%." Games Workshop assured customers that most products (such as sets, paints, and Warhammer 40k codex releases) would not be affected by the change. The Warhammer store price changes will begin on Monday, October 6, 2025.

As for the announcement, Games Workshop stated it shared the news weeks in advance so players could purchase whatever they wanted at the current pricing. However, the newsletter did not discuss the specifics of which items will be getting a price increase. It's also worth noting that this continues the trend of Warhammer costing more every year. And that's despite record sales in Games Workshop's most recent financial year, as per chairperson Mark Lam.

Every year since 2022, Games Workshop has announced a price increase for the franchise. The previous pricing update from May 7, 2024, sheds some light on Games Workshop's reasoning. In an official blog post, Games Workshop states that the "world keeps getting more expensive." Much like food, materials, and transportation, "Warhammer isn't immune to that trend."

Notably, the 2024 post clarified that countries such as Sweden and Norway would experience even higher hikes, between 8% and 14%. As of this writing, Games Workshop has not posted the update on the Warhammer Community website, so players only have the email for details.

On a personal note, collecting Warhammer stuff has always been a bit of a belt-tightener. As prices on everything soar, I find myself having to make hard decisions about the hobbies I can afford. Warhammer is very often in the running for hobbies I have to stop spending so much on. I'm sure many other hobbyists will experience this same dilemma in the coming weeks.

