Warhammer 40k 2026 Chaos battleforce boxes - contents and value

Games Workshop has unexpectedly revealed four new Warhammer 40,000 Chaos army sets - but which of the dark powers has the best value bundle?

Contents of two Warhammer 40k Chaos battleforce boxes being released early in 2026 - on the left, a huge Mutalith Vortex Beast and a Thousand Sons sorcerer - on the right, two Foetid Bloat-drones hover forward among a crowd of poxwalkers.
Timothy Linward Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

Games Workshop greeted the new year by revealing four new Warhammer 40,000 battleforce box sets, each one with a substantial starter army of vile renegades sworn to one of the four Chaos gods. If you're considering picking up one of these sets when they go on sale "in early 2026", but haven't decided which of the ruinous powers to pledge your soul to, you're in the right place - this article breaks down how much each set is worth, if you were to buy the contents separately.

Games Workshop hasn't listed the prices for the new sets yet. However, several other Warhammer 40k factions received battleforce boxes just before Christmas, which retailed for $250 / £155 each. It seems likely that these will be priced the same. As ever, Warhammer 40k kits are usually cheaper at independent retailers than official Warhammer stores.

Here's the full contents and equivalent MSRP of the four Warhammer 40k Chaos battleforce boxes releasing in Spring 2026:

The contents of a Warhammer 40k battleforce - an army of Emperor's Children models

Emperor's Children - Lords of Excess

  • Noise Marines x 12 - $138 / £85
  • Infractors / Tormentors x 20 - $140 / £88
  • Daemon Prince x 1 - $89 / £54.50

Total: $367 / £227.50

The contents of a Warhammer 40k battleforce - an army of World Eaters models

World Eaters - Khorne Daemonkin

  • Khorne Berzerkers x 10 - $69 / £42.50
  • Master of Executions x 1 - $35 / £20.50
  • Lord on Juggernaut x 1 - $69 / £42.50
  • Bloodletters x 20 - $87 / £54
  • Bloodcrushers x 6 - $110 / £65

Total: $370 / £224.50

The contents of a Warhammer 40k battleforce - an army of Thousand Sons models

Thousand Sons - Sekhmet Coven

  • Infernal Master x 1 - $43.50 / £27
  • Exalted Sorcerers x 3 - $65 / £40
  • Scarab Occult Terminators x 10 - $130 / £80
  • Mutalith Vortex Beast x 1 - $96 / £58

Total: $334.50 / £205

The contents of a Warhammer 40k battleforce - an army of Death Guard models

Death Guard - Vile Vectorium

  • Lord of Contagion and Blightlord Terminators - $48 / £29.50
  • Foetid Bloat-drones x 3 - $180 / £114
  • Deathshroud Terminators x 3 - $65 / £40
  • Poxwalkers x 20 - $78 / £50

Total: $371 / £233.50

Looks like the servants of Tzeentch are faring the worst this time, with the minis in the Thousand Sons box worth roughly $35 / £20 less than the other battleforces. Still, all four boxes offer decent savings over RRP - assuming you have any spending money left over after the festivities to buy one, that is.

Did you open any exciting new model kits over the winter holidays this year? Come and share your progress building and painting your new armies in the Wargamer Discord community, and see how the Wargamer writers are faring with our Christmas hauls. To receive a thoughtful gift every week, subscribe to the Wargamer newsletter, and you'll get a weekly roundup of the very best articles we publish.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.