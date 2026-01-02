Warhammer 40k 2026 Chaos battleforce boxes - contents and value

Games Workshop greeted the new year by revealing four new Warhammer 40,000 battleforce box sets, each one with a substantial starter army of vile renegades sworn to one of the four Chaos gods. If you're considering picking up one of these sets when they go on sale "in early 2026", but haven't decided which of the ruinous powers to pledge your soul to, you're in the right place - this article breaks down how much each set is worth, if you were to buy the contents separately.

Games Workshop hasn't listed the prices for the new sets yet. However, several other Warhammer 40k factions received battleforce boxes just before Christmas, which retailed for $250 / £155 each. It seems likely that these will be priced the same. As ever, Warhammer 40k kits are usually cheaper at independent retailers than official Warhammer stores.

Here's the full contents and equivalent MSRP of the four Warhammer 40k Chaos battleforce boxes releasing in Spring 2026:

Emperor's Children - Lords of Excess

Noise Marines x 12 - $138 / £85

Infractors / Tormentors x 20 - $140 / £88

Daemon Prince x 1 - $89 / £54.50

Total: $367 / £227.50

World Eaters - Khorne Daemonkin

Khorne Berzerkers x 10 - $69 / £42.50

Master of Executions x 1 - $35 / £20.50

Lord on Juggernaut x 1 - $69 / £42.50

Bloodletters x 20 - $87 / £54

Bloodcrushers x 6 - $110 / £65

Total: $370 / £224.50

Thousand Sons - Sekhmet Coven

Infernal Master x 1 - $43.50 / £27

Exalted Sorcerers x 3 - $65 / £40

Scarab Occult Terminators x 10 - $130 / £80

Mutalith Vortex Beast x 1 - $96 / £58

Total: $334.50 / £205

Death Guard - Vile Vectorium

Lord of Contagion and Blightlord Terminators - $48 / £29.50

Foetid Bloat-drones x 3 - $180 / £114

Deathshroud Terminators x 3 - $65 / £40

Poxwalkers x 20 - $78 / £50

Total: $371 / £233.50

Looks like the servants of Tzeentch are faring the worst this time, with the minis in the Thousand Sons box worth roughly $35 / £20 less than the other battleforces. Still, all four boxes offer decent savings over RRP - assuming you have any spending money left over after the festivities to buy one, that is.

