40k's toughest soldiers just got a whole lot tougher thanks to a fresh batch of pre-orders

Whether you're battling xenos in the grim darkness of the 41st millennium or putting down traitors in Horus Heresy, the Adeptus Custodes are the (literal) gold standard for the forces of the Imperium. These women and men are the best of the best, but, in a welcome development for fans of walking tanks, the army is getting a new type of super-heavy infantry: the Aquilon Terminator Sodality. What's more, these stompy customers are now available for pre-order along with a range of other Adeptus Custodes goodies, including models previously only available as part of a dedicated bundle.

The latest Warhammer Community pre-order post offers a rundown of all the new Custodes up for grabs. At the top of the list is the aforementioned Aquilon Terminator Sodality. The kit contains six Terminators, usable in either Warhammer 40k or Horus Heresy. You've also got two loadouts to choose from for these golden behemoths. You can either go for Firepikes and Solarite Power Gauntlets if you're looking for punchy, anti-armour attacks, or Power Talons and Storm Bolters if you need to thin a horde or three. The Aquilons boast incredible survivability, making them a bulwark against any competing 40k faction.

We've also got access to three vehicle kits: the Gyrfalcon Jetbike Sodality, the Telemon Heavy Dreadnought and the Pallas Grav-Attack. Those keeping score will remember that these three kits featured as the constituent parts of the Custodes Support Battle Group Box (see the trailer above). However, this pre-order marks the first time that these three kits have been made available for individual purchase - a welcome option for any generals on a budget.

We're also seeing pre-orders go up for the new 40k Combat Patrol for the Adeptus Custodes. This introductory set includes a Shield-Captain, six Sentinel Guard Sodality miniatures, three Venatari and one Contemptor Achillus Dreadnought.

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