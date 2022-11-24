Game of Thrones effect artist now makes 40k Imperial Guard bits

Visual effects specialist Juan Pedro – a veteran of the team behind HBO’s Game of Thrones – is launching a new range of Warhammer 40k Imperial Guard conversion bits in a Kickstarter campaign later this month.

Pedro shared details of the upcoming ‘BattleFX: Defenders of Humanity’ Kickstarter with Wargamer on Wednesday, ahead of the planned launch on November 29. The crowdfunding campaign (by Pedro’s conversion bits company Deadly Print Studio) will offer over 60 movie-inspired special effects for your 40k Imperial Guard tanks and infantry, with pledges starting at around $30 / £25.

Pedro comes from the TV and movie effects industry, with IMDB credits for visual effects on Game of Thrones and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. According to Deadly Print Studio’s website, the team has adapted techniques from the SFX industry to create their miniature conversion bits – but the team says it tests all its bits on the tabletop first. “Only after we have used an effect in the battlefield can we be sure that [it] is ready for you,” the website explains.

The Kickstarter’s main pledge level will give you 60 conversion parts for Imperial Guard infantry, tanks, and aircraft models – not counting stretch goals. As the Guard range has just had a major refresh, Pedro says the team is actively looking at creating parts for the Rogal Dorn battle tank:

“We have the box here, and we are working on it. We will include it in the stretch goals,” he says.

Though the Kickstarter pledge is for digital STL files that will work with a home 3D printer, the team intends to make physical products available from their website afterwards. If all goes to plan, the 60 core items will be with backers at the end of January 2023, according to Deadly Print Studio.