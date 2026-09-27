Check out the new Custodes models for Warhammer 40k in their golden glory

Warhammer 40,000 is known for a lot of words that start with the letter G. God-Emperor, grimdark, guns, and of course, gratuitous gore. But there's another word that always comes to mind when I see the Ten Thousand standing regally upon Terra's holy ground: Golden. In this week's Sunday Preview for Warhammer 40k, fans can check out the God-Emperor's favorite guys and gals in all their shiny glory.

The Adeptus Custodes have always been among my favorite Warhammer 40k factions. For all the supposed overpoweredness applied to the Adeptus Astartes, I adore how ridiculously bigger, stronger and faster the Custodes are. You feel that demigod might from the new models, sculpted with ornate markings and a cleanliness strange to see upon Imperium forces.

The Aquilon Terminator Sodality features five of the formidable Custodes in Aquilon Terminator armor, as if they weren't intimidating enough. The Gyrfalcon Jetbike Sodality gives two of the galaxy's most overqualified janitors jetbikes armed with heavy guns. If that's not enough vehicular carnage, the Pallas Grav-Attacks are even faster and deadlier than the jetbikes. Finally, the biggest of them all is the Telemon Heavy Dreadnought, the apex of mechanical combat in its class.

Several classic Horus Heresy Custodes kits are also getting re-releases.

Shield-Captain

Custodian Guard Sodality

Sentinel Guard Sodality

Venatari Sodality

Custodian Dreadnought

Caladius Grav-Tank

Caladius Annihilator Grav-Tank

Coronus Grav-Carrier

For those looking to build up their golden company for Warhammer 40,000, Combat Patrol: Adeptus Custodes is the way to go, and it includes:

1x Shield-Captain

6x Sentinel Guard

3x Venatari

1x Custodian Dreadnought

Alongside all these pretty models are the new rules for Adeptus Custodes in Warhammer 40k 11th edition. If you haven't started your Custodes collection, then this week's the best chance to get started. You can read more details over at the Warhammer Community website.

Want to talk about those new rules for the God-Emperor's favorites? The Wargamer Discord is a great place for Warhammer 40k discussion.