Warhammer 40k Adeptus Custodes codex revealed, alongside massive new terminators

On Friday, during the Big Warhammer Autumn Preview, Games Workshop had some massive reveals for the Adeptus Custodes; a packed new codex for Warhammer 40k, massive new terminators, and unit stats that make even Space Marine captains look positively weedy.

The Custodes will be the next Warhammer 40k codex release after the Space Marines, who go up for pre-order on Sunday September 19th. GW spokesperson Eddie Eccles says that "most" of the existing 40k Custodes units will be available in the army, while all of the new Horus Heresy plastic kits will make the leap.

They're joined by brand new plastic Aquilon Terminators, replacing some long-serving resin kits from the Horus Heresy. In 40k they divide up into two different units based on variant loadouts: equipped with either vehicle-smashing Solarite Power Gauntlets, or infantry-eviscerating Solarite Power Talons. They then get a choice of Infernus Firepikes or Lastrum Storm Bolters.

If you field them in the Heresy you can equip them with a mix and match selection of weaponry, as before. Their Heresy rules will appear in the upcoming Journal Tactica 'The Battle for the Signus Cluster: Assault on Kol', which will also feature rules for Slaaneshi daemon armies and Slaaneshi afflicted Solar Auxilia.

Though Custodian armies will have a bigger range of models to choose from, the size of armies will be a lot smaller. The recently upgraded Space Marines might seem tough, but the Custodians are absolute monsters. The most basic Custodian guardian now has T7 and 5W - on top of that classic 2+/4++ save - and those new terminators? Toughness eight, with six wounds.

GW is releasing a new Custodes Combat Patrol alongside the Codex. While this has about as many models as you'd expect to find in this sort of box set - three flying Venatarii, a Sodality of six Custodian Guard, a Shield Captain, and a Dreadnought. But they're so powerful that in games of Combat Patrol, you'll only actually field half of this set at a time.