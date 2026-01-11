Angron Transfigured is finally ready for preorder in today's Warhammer Horus Heresy teaser

Warhammer 40,000 is the cosmic hellscape it is for the Imperium thanks to the Horus Heresy. When these traitor Primarchs betrayed the Emperor, the Imperium paid the price with untold amounts of blood. Some of that crimson ichor painted the white-blue armor of a certain Primarch's chapter. Angron, unlike so many of his traitor brethren, did not rest after Horus' failure. Even now, he continues to terrorize loyalists, but he's no longer a noble gladiator.

Chaos has made him something more.

Angron Transfigured is the Daemon Primarch's latest appearance, clad in more skulls and spikes than Vlad Tepes' front porch. Like any champion of Khorne, Angron's skin has become a vivid red, even before he's gotten his bloody skin routine. Most striking, even more than his Blades of the Red Angel, are the wings, taller than the Primarch himself. To emphasize just how much bigger he is than Warhammer 40k Space Marines, a lone, tiny, Astartes lays at his feet.

Also along for the ride is Lotara Sarrin, the captain of Angron's iconic flagship. Long before she became a vengeful machine spirit, Lotara Sarrin had the distinct privilege of gaining Angron's respect. For an unaugmented human to stand so tall among a sea of roided out space barbarians, she must be a hell of a badass. One look at her miniature and you totally understand why.

Outside of the World Eaters, the Skitarri Battle Group will also be available next week. The Fabricator General's best and shiniest, the set contains 16 Skitarii Battle-Pilgryms, a Vultrax Stratos-automata, and a Battle-Pilgrym Marshal. Since the Horus Heresy split the Mechanicus just as much as the Space Marines, you can customize these Skitarii to your liking.

Angron Transfigured, Lotara Sarrin, and the Skitarri Battle Group will be available for preorder on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

