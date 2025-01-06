Here’s what to expect in Warhammer 40k’s first preview stream of 2025

We’ve barely started the new year, and Games Workshop is already warming us up for a bunch of new Warhammer and Warhammer 40k previews by releasing a teaser trailer, ahead of their full reveals at the Las Vegas Open. That short trailer is packed with tantalizing silhouettes of models – here’s our reasoned speculation about what they all are.

The Las Vegas Open preview stream will broadcast on Twitch and the Warhammer Community website on January 16 at 9pm PST / January 17 at 5am GMT. The teaser trailer states that new models will be revealed for Warhammer 40k, Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and The Old World; it also shows the silhouette of a model that we are certain is for the Horus Heresy Age of Darkness system.

Here’s our interpretation of what the five silhouettes in the teaser trailer actually are. As reviewers, we sometimes know what’s coming thanks to advanced samples – but we’re just reasoning based on silhouettes and context.

Soulblight Gravelords Black Knight

The lightly armored skeletal steed in this picture is clearly undead cavalry, and its armor is too gothic to be from the Ossiarch Bonereapers. We think this is a much-needed refresh to the Black Knights unit, one of the oldest kits in the Age of Sigmar Soulblight Gravelords range. New models also likely means the Age of Sigmar 4th edition Soulblight Gravelords Battletome is on the way quite soon!

Mechanicum Thanatar Calix Siege Automata

This hulking great robot is a perfect match for the existing Forge World Thanatar Calix Siege Automata model, part of the Horus Heresy Mechanicum range that has up until now been available in resin. Expect this to be mostly the same as the existing Thanatar Cavas kit, which made the jump from resin to plastic last year, but with a different weapon sprue.

Emperor’s Children Lucius the Eternal

This baroque Chaos Space Marine character, equipped with an extremely long whip, can only be Lucius the Eternal, a named character for the Emperor’s Children Warhammer 40k faction. We know that the Emperor’s Children are getting a new model range in 2025 – perhaps we’ll also get a timeline for when they will release at the LVO?

Mystery worm thing

As GW states there that it will preview a new Necromunda miniature at the LVO, we’re inclined to say that this segmented invertebrate is probably some kind of underhive monster. Or we would be, if Necromunda’s most famous creepy-crawlies hadn’t all already received new models. Also, the long symmetrical profile of the model suggests it’s made from plastic, a material Necromunda uses mostly for gangers, not weird little monsters.

We’re left wondering if this might be another Age of Sigmar release: it has a lot in common with the Gladewyrm endless spell for the Sylvaneth.

Warhammer the Old World character

This compact, blocky figure looks purpose built to fit into a unit of ranked up troops on square bases – it’s clearly a Warhammer The Old World character. But we’re a little tentative on assigning it to a faction.

With a staff topped with antlers and at least one horn coming out of its head, this is most likely a Beastman. But antlers are also a motif of Kurnous, the Wood Elf god of the hunt, and the Wood Elves do sometimes wear horny head dresses. But then the silhouette of the miniature is both so orderly, and so thick, that it doesn’t really resemble either faction… this one’s a real head scratcher!

