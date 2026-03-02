The Warhammer 40k Apocalypse mega-game mode is back with new rules

As a Warhammer 40k lover whose poor old brain struggles to coordinate even a regular 2,000 point game, the idea of 40k's Apocalypse mode, with 5,000+ point armies on either side, has always filled me with dread. Still, there is something awesome about multiple players and two absolutely enormous forces fighting a single battle that takes a whole day. And, if that's your cup of recaff, good news: GW just announced that new Apocalypse rules are coming!

Revealed via Warhammer Community on Monday, the not so catchily titled Eye of Terror: Reign of Iron addon includes three books. We're getting a lore text about the Iron Warriors' grand assault on the Cadian Gate; a booklet of new detachments for several Warhammer 40k factions involved in the story; and - most surprisingly - Reign of Iron: Apocalypse, a "new set of rules [that] brings classic large-scale Apocalypse games back to Warhammer 40,000".

Warcom offers no hard details just yet on how Nu-Pocalypse 40k games will work, or exactly how the new rules build on (or chuck out) the three previous Apocalypse rulesets, released in 2007, 2013, and 2019. These have always had their lovers and detractors, as it's very difficult to take a complicated 2.5 hour game and double its scale, without changing a lot of things people love about the vanilla version.

But GW says the new Apocalypse system has "a system of modular guidelines and adjustments" to allow huge games, and that the booklet bundled with Reign of Iron will offer "all sorts of ways to streamline games and account for significantly larger army sizes, with sections designed to be added or removed depending on how you like to play".

It all comes as part of GW's third (and presumably final) 'narrative supplement' released in the final runup to Warhammer 40k 11th edition. Geedubs is still keeping schtum about that, but we expect it to be announced at Adepticon later this month, and released in June or July 2026. Which means that, though Warcom's Monday announcement gives no date, we can predict Eye of Terror: Reign of Iron to drop in late March or early April.

We also get confirmation that, like preceding supplements 500 Worlds: Titus and The Maelstrom: Lair of the Tyrant, this three part book set comes with new playable detachment rules. We don't know how many, but GW does say the book covers five armies:

Chaos Space Marines

Chaos Knights

Imperial Knights

Space Marines

Adeptus Mechanicus

More specifically, it says the heretic astartes will get "options for running armies full of Vashtorr's daemon engines" (about ruddy time), while Imperial Knights get new rules for Freeblades, and AdMech players can expect a detachment themed around "cohorts of murderous Skitarii", to go with their delightful new models releasing around the same time.

Conspicuously absent (from Warcom's Monday announcement at least) are any new rules or models for the grim-faced, gunmetal clad Iron Warriors this story is supposed to be about. Recently introduced Warsmith Kravek Morne is clearly center stage in its new story, and gets the lore volume's cover art all to himself.

But there's still no hint of when or if the 4th legion's gene father Perturabo - widely hoped to be the next traitor primarch to return to the game and setting proper - might make an appearance in person. He's mentioned three times, but only as an unseen, undoubtedly surly overlord.

Will he remain an off screen presence, grumbling about all his many remembered injustices - or is this just spinning up the hype for a grand, grump entrance when 11th finally drops in earnest? Come join the free Wargamer Discord community and share your takes - it shouldn't be too long now, but there's still more than enough time for lots of nerdy theorycrafting.

