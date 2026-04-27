GW will reveal everything in Warhammer 40k Armageddon this Friday

Warhammer Community will do a full unboxing of the Warhammer 40k Armageddon box set this Friday, revealing the full contents of the new launch set for Warhammer 40k 11th edition. The news initially came at the end of a preview article published on Monday which also revealed a new miniature from the upcoming set - a single, miserable grot.

GW dropped a follow-up article the same day, letting us know that the unboxing would be live-streamed on Twitch and YouTube at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST. It looks like Eddie Eccles and Adam Troke will be opening up a shrink-wrapped box set live on air, pulling out all the goodies like an Ork Mekboy looting a wrecked Leman Russ' engine compartment - and apparently pictures of everything that gets revealed will show up on WarCom as well.

Speaking of new models…

Monday's reveal is actually the first of five this week, with one new grot (or gretchin) miniature being shown off each day. Gretchin are the Orks underlings, small and weedy greenskins that are as cowardly and cruel as the Orks are fearless and belligerent.

While grots aren't central to how the Orks work as a Warhammer 40k faction, their inclusion in the Armageddon set was inevitable. It's a call-back to the classic second edition Orks vs Blood Angels 40k starter set, and that box came packed with gretchin - forty of the little bleeders, with spikey helmets and rubbish autoguns. The grot revealed on Monday is a thoroughly modernized version of the same basic idea.

GW still has to reveal the models for two characters who appeared in the announcement trailer for Armageddon, a Space Marine officer and an Ork warboss. Then there are the two vehicles, a refreshed Space Marine Land Speeder and a gun-covered Ork war walker.

Are you excited for Friday? Has Armageddon captured your imagination? What are the odds that there will be yet more miniatures that haven't even been hinted at, hidden among the sprues in the 11th edition launch set? Let us know what you think in the Wargamer Discord community.