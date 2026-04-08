Why hasn't Warhammer 40k Armageddon revealed a must-have mini yet?

By most metrics, the four miniatures revealed so far for Armageddon, the Warhammer 40k 11th edition launch box set, are really very solid. Judged against the mainstay of Games Workshop's range, the two Orks and two Intercessors we've seen so far are perfectly solid. But they're not being judged against the mainstay of GW's range - they're up against the kits from Leviathan, the 10th edition launch set, a set of models so damn cool that the fandom still isn't over them. Is Armageddon doomed to linger in the shadow of its older sibling?

Leviathan is kind of like that ex you never get over, because it really was that good. Just about every model on the Space Marine side had incredible aura, from the immaculately reworked Terminators to the grizzled Tyranid-hunter Phobos lieutenant. The 'nid side had some returning fan favorites - the updated Termagants were a night and day improvement over the old sculpts - and it was bursting with new ideas, from the lithe Von Ryan's Leapers to the ominous Neurotyrant.

The Armageddon reveals led with bog standard troops, and they're all kits we've seen equivalents of already: a new Intercessor, an updated Ork boy, an (admittedly very fun) Ork Nob, and now a Vanguard Veteran. That most recent mini has attracted the most negative attention. I understand why. The Vanguard Vet is, fundamentally, the existing Assault Intercessor with Jump Pack, plus a little more decoration, a few more purity seals, and a new weapon loadout. It feels like it could be an upgrade kit.

But it's early days yet, and the trailer is packed with tantalizing models. For modern reimaginings of old kits, we've got a Chaplain with a jump pack; an Ork weirdboy; a Space Marine Captain and Ork Warboss; and the classic Land Speeder that debuted in the third edition starter set. As for genuine innovation, there's an Ork walker absolutely bristling with ordnance. It still feels a little light, like we're missing a couple of units from each faction, compared to previous launch sets. Perhaps there's more of the trailer to be revealed.

Maybe we're just spoiled. Had you shown me the Vanguard Veteran model a decade ago my eyes would have popped out of my head like I was a cartoon dog looking at roast ham. But the overall quality of GW's sculpts - and the industry as a whole - has moved on massively. Warhammer 40k's launch box sets have been getting increasingly jam-packed for years, which keeps raising the bar for what customers expect.

Perhaps GW is attempting a deliberate de-escalation. The launch of Leviathan delivered the best sales month ever for Warhammer 40k, but there are costs to a strategy that relies heavily on this kind of release. Massive product launches take over GW's factory, reducing its ability to make other miniatures, and while they do recruit new players, they also reduce how much existing players will spend on the rest of GW's range, particularly when they offer a massive discount. They're also a big gamble that doesn't always pay off - just last month, in a game store in Milwaukee, I saw a copy of the five year old Dominion launch set for Age of Sigmar third edition still in its shrink-wrap.

Games Workshop has a lot of Monday model reveals left to turn fan opinion around - and the firm sure knows how to make good models. I'll be watching eagerly. If you're already in love with one of the models that's been revealed, or have a different theory as to why things are so muted so far, come and share it in the Wargamer Discord community.