Warhammer 40k finally updates Aeldari Aspect Warrior minis after 30 years

Games Workshop has revealed new plastic Warhammer 40k models for six Aeldari units that will release some time in2025. Five replace venerable Aspect Warrior and special character kits, including the Warp Spider models that have been on sale since 1994, while a new model for the Warp Spider Phoenix Lord Lychis represents a special character that has existed in the lore but never previously had a kit.

The new Warhammer 40k models were revealed at the very end of a preview stream broadcast during the World Championships of Warhammer event on Friday. The Aeldari are one of three Warhammer 40k factions that Games Workshop has previously hinted will receive new models in 2025, but the scale of this release was unexpected.

As well as providing more footage of the previously revealed Phoenix Lord Fuegan, Games Workshop revealed the following Aeldari units:

Phoenix Lord Asurmen

The Phoenix Lord of the Dire Avengers was the first to master the Paths of the Warrior, and taught the other Phoenix Lords. He represents the Eldar war god Khaine in its most complete form.

Phoenix Lord Lychis

The Phoenix Lord of the Warp Spiders strikes anywhere, without support, and with overwhelming fury. She represents Khaine’s willingness to risk everything to achieve victory.

Phoenix Lord Baharroth

The Phoenix Lord of the Swooping Hawks is a master of aerial combat, and while his pupils are more focused on war at a distance, he’s no slouch in hand to hand.

Warp Spiders

Warp Spiders live dangerously, making short-range teleport jumps through the warp itself to surprise their foes and blast them with ‘death spinner’ monofilament projectors.

Fire Dragons

Equipped with a variety of fusion weaponry – similar to imperial melta technology – the Fire Dragons are expert tank hunters and monster killers.

Swooping Hawks

Wielding rapid-firing lasblasters, sophisticated jump packs, and carrying nasty grenade harnesses to bomb unsuspecting foes, Swooping Hawks are a mobile fire support unit.

Codex Aeldari

There will be a new Warhammer 40k Codex for the Aeldari at some point in 2025, though Games Workshop has not specified when. A big change is coming: the Aeldari’s ‘Strands of Fate’ army rule will only be accessible to a single 40k detachment, the Seer Council. The new army-wide special rule, Battle Focus, will apparently make the Aeldari even more nimble, though Games Workshop hasn’t given details on exactly how it will work.

If you want to field an army of death cultists or space clowns, new detachments will represent Devoted of Ynnead and Harlequin armies. The datasheets for all the Drukhari units accessible to the Devoted of Ynnead will be included in the book, making it quiet a hefty tome.

The Eldar aren’t the only big 40k release revealed at this preview: Games Workshop has also shown off a full new Death Korps of Krieg range, which will be the first new 40k release in 2025.