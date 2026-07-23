YouTube oddballs Aunty Donna learn to play Warhammer 40k, and it goes about as well as you'd expect

Aunty Donna, the Australian comedy trio, have declared their next Patreon project. The group spent a day learning to play Warhammer 40k with wargaming influencer 3's to Wound. A 23-minute YouTube video advertises Aunty Donna's endeavor - and it's absolutely f***ing bananas.

The video asks the question: "Do we have the attention span for Warhammer 40,000?" It then answers it in about 30 seconds: absolutely not. Most of this video is an exercise in patience for Rhys, who attempts to explain the lore and rules with the patience of a saint.

After getting thoroughly distracted, the three build and paint a Warlord to lead their army (with Zach Ruane's 'Leg Head' winning the most points for weirdness). Ruane leads the Night Lords, while Broden Kelly mans a Genestealer Cult, and Mark Bonanno heads up the Astra Militarum.

This isn't the first time Aunty Donna has tackled tabletop games in their signature surrealist style. We interviewed Bonanno back in the day about the D&D campaign he started for the group. Plus, we still consider their sketch about learning board games to be one of the best things on the internet.

We haven't seen the full Warhammer 40k session, but we do have a great summary from Rhys to give us an idea of how it went. "I may never financially recover from this, but it's been a great day."

Want to talk more about Warhammer? Hit us up in the Wargamer Discord. We're also always keen to re-watch our favorite Aunty Donna clips, so hit us up with those too.