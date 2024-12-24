Warhammer 40k’s best reveal of 2024 is its last: an array of awesome dead bits

Games Workshop has revealed one last Warhammer 40k kit before the festive season shuts everything down – the Battlefield Trophies set, a brand new basing kit full of skulls, alien heads, and dead Space Marines. Truly, a Christmas gift we can all get behind.

This is similar to the existing Citadel Skulls kit, but it’s tailored specifically for Warhammer 40,000. The kit contains “288 plastic base-topper bits”, which, yes, does include a large number of skulls, from human to Ogryn to Ork.

GW revealed the kit on a Warhammer Community post on Monday December 23. The firm hasn’t revealed exactly when the kit will be available, or the price. It will contain two sprues, the same as the Citadel Skulls kit – that set retails for $35.00 (£20.50).

But unlike the Citadel Skulls kit, which is fairly interchangeable for Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar, the Battlefield Trophies set has many more bits that are specific to the Warhammer 40k factions. There are helmets for a variety of races, from skulls in Astra Militarum Cadian and Death Korps helmets, to busted T’au and Eldar helms, and even a dead Custodian

There are some alien heads, too, including Genestealer, Kroot, and other Tyranids. And of course there are dead Space Marines, with Mk X Tacticus helms, some revered Space Marine Terminator helmets, and the full top half of a dead Space Marine.

One lesson that we’ve taken to heart about painting miniatures is the ‘bases and faces’ rule. If you want to make the biggest improvement to how your models look, concentrate on their faces and their bases. The face is framed by the model’s pose so it draws the viewer’s attention, while the base is a large, flat expanse that is always visible, and something that is often skipped over!

The Battlefield Trophies set is absolutely non-essential, but it will be a great little tool to have in your arsenal whenever you feel that a model, or terrain piece, needs a little something extra.

To keep up to date with the latest Warhammer 40k news, follow Wargamer on Google News.