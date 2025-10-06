As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Warhammer 40k Christmas battleforces - contents and value

Games Workshop has revealed seven new Warhammer 40,000 army sets for Xmas: here’s what they contain and what their contents are worth

Warhammer 40k 2025 battleforce boxes - a split image, one side showing massive Tyranid monsters, the other the Daemon Primarch Fulgrim
Warhammer 40k 

It's that time of year again: Games Workshop has revealed a warzone's worth of new Battleforce box sets for Warhammer 40,000. Seven Battleforces are incoming, each providing a bundle of miniatures for a single Warhammer 40k faction at a discounted price. Let's run down what's in each set, and what it would cost you to buy the contents separately.

Games Workshop announced the new Warhammer 40k Battleforces on Monday, stating they will be available for pre-order "later in the year" - expect them to be on sale in time for the holidays. No price has been given for this year's releases, but last year's sets went for $240 / £147.50. With annual price rises, expect that to be approximately $250 / £155 this year.

Here's what to expect in each of the Warhammer 40k Christmas 2025 battleforces, and what they're worth:

2025 Warhammer 40k battleforce - Astra Militarum

Astra Militarum - Krieg Siege Platoon

Item Price
Krieg Command Squad $48 / £29.50
Death Korps of Krieg Troopers x 20 $106 / £65
Combat Engineers x 5 $48 / £29.50
Artillery Teams x 2 $130 / £80
Total $332 / £204

2025 Warhammer 40k battleforce - Chaos Space Marines

Chaos Space Marines - Hellforged Warband

Item Price
Lord Discordant on Helstalker $82 / £49.50
Venomcrawler $82 / £49.50
Obliterators x 2 (sold with Venomcrawler)
Legionaries x 10 (not sold separately) Approx $65 £40
Havocs x 5 $65 £40
Chaos Rhino $60 £36
Total $354 / £215

2025 Warhammer 40k battleforce - Emperor's Children

Emperor's Children - Blissbound Warband

Item Price
Fulgrim, Daemon Primarch of Slaanesh $175 / £105.50
Flawless Blades x 6 $120 / £76
Noise Marines x 6 $69 / £42.50
Total $364 / £224

2025 Warhammer 40k battleforce - Leagues of Votann

Leagues of Votann - Cthonian Prospect

Item Price
Brôkhyr Iron-master with Ironkin Assistant and three E-Cogs $60 / £35.50
Brôkhyr Thunderkyn x 3 $60 / £38
Cthonian Beserks x 10 $125 / £80
Cthonian Earthshakers x 2 $60 / £35.50
Kapricus Defender / Carrier $64 / £38.50
Total  $369 / £227.50

2025 Warhammer 40k battleforce - Space Marines

Space Marines - Iron Halo Strike Force

Item Price
Lieutenant with power fist $39 / £25
Company Heroes $69 / £42.50
Sternguard Veterans x 5 $65 / £40
Hellblasters x 5 $32.50 / £20
Ballistus Dreadnought $73.50 / £44.50
Redemptor Dreadnought $82 / £49.50
Space Marine heads upgrade sprue (Unreleased) Approx $32 / £18.50
Total  $393 / £240

2025 Warhammer 40k battleforce - T'au Empire

T'au Empire - Farsight Cadre

Item Price
Commander Farsight $69 / £42.50
Riptide Battlesuit $122 / £74
Broadside Battlesuit $65 / £40
Crisis Battlesuits x 3 $89 / £54.50
Drones x 8 (sold with other kits)
Total  $345 / £202

2025 Warhammer 40k battleforce - Tyranids

Tyranids - Crusher Stampede

Item Price
Neurotyrant and two Neuroloids $114 / £69.50
Screamer Killer (sold with Neurotyrant)
Tryannofex / Tervigon $69 / £42.50
Haruspex / Exocrine $89 / £54.50
Maleceptor / Toxicrene $89 / £52.50
Total $361 / £219

Looks like the Space Marine chapters will have the biggest savings this year, and the Astra Militarum the smallest - assuming the Battleforces are all the same price, that is.

Are you hoping to unwrap one of these box sets this year? Have you painted everything from last year's box set? We're always keen to chat about bumper army painting projects in the official Wargamer Discord community.

