Warhammer 40k Christmas battleforces - contents and value

It's that time of year again: Games Workshop has revealed a warzone's worth of new Battleforce box sets for Warhammer 40,000. Seven Battleforces are incoming, each providing a bundle of miniatures for a single Warhammer 40k faction at a discounted price. Let's run down what's in each set, and what it would cost you to buy the contents separately.

Games Workshop announced the new Warhammer 40k Battleforces on Monday, stating they will be available for pre-order "later in the year" - expect them to be on sale in time for the holidays. No price has been given for this year's releases, but last year's sets went for $240 / £147.50. With annual price rises, expect that to be approximately $250 / £155 this year.

Here's what to expect in each of the Warhammer 40k Christmas 2025 battleforces, and what they're worth:

Astra Militarum - Krieg Siege Platoon

Item Price Krieg Command Squad $48 / £29.50 Death Korps of Krieg Troopers x 20 $106 / £65 Combat Engineers x 5 $48 / £29.50 Artillery Teams x 2 $130 / £80 Total $332 / £204

Chaos Space Marines - Hellforged Warband

Item Price Lord Discordant on Helstalker $82 / £49.50 Venomcrawler $82 / £49.50 Obliterators x 2 (sold with Venomcrawler) Legionaries x 10 (not sold separately) Approx $65 £40 Havocs x 5 $65 £40 Chaos Rhino $60 £36 Total $354 / £215

Emperor's Children - Blissbound Warband

Item Price Fulgrim, Daemon Primarch of Slaanesh $175 / £105.50 Flawless Blades x 6 $120 / £76 Noise Marines x 6 $69 / £42.50 Total $364 / £224

Leagues of Votann - Cthonian Prospect

Item Price Brôkhyr Iron-master with Ironkin Assistant and three E-Cogs $60 / £35.50 Brôkhyr Thunderkyn x 3 $60 / £38 Cthonian Beserks x 10 $125 / £80 Cthonian Earthshakers x 2 $60 / £35.50 Kapricus Defender / Carrier $64 / £38.50 Total $369 / £227.50

Space Marines - Iron Halo Strike Force

Item Price Lieutenant with power fist $39 / £25 Company Heroes $69 / £42.50 Sternguard Veterans x 5 $65 / £40 Hellblasters x 5 $32.50 / £20 Ballistus Dreadnought $73.50 / £44.50 Redemptor Dreadnought $82 / £49.50 Space Marine heads upgrade sprue (Unreleased) Approx $32 / £18.50 Total $393 / £240

T'au Empire - Farsight Cadre

Item Price Commander Farsight $69 / £42.50 Riptide Battlesuit $122 / £74 Broadside Battlesuit $65 / £40 Crisis Battlesuits x 3 $89 / £54.50 Drones x 8 (sold with other kits) Total $345 / £202

Tyranids - Crusher Stampede

Item Price Neurotyrant and two Neuroloids $114 / £69.50 Screamer Killer (sold with Neurotyrant) Tryannofex / Tervigon $69 / £42.50 Haruspex / Exocrine $89 / £54.50 Maleceptor / Toxicrene $89 / £52.50 Total $361 / £219

Looks like the Space Marine chapters will have the biggest savings this year, and the Astra Militarum the smallest - assuming the Battleforces are all the same price, that is.

Are you hoping to unwrap one of these box sets this year? Have you painted everything from last year's box set?