Warhammer 40k Christmas 2026 Battleforce value breakdown

Games Workshop has revealed seven bumper boxed sets heaving with Warhammer 40,000 miniatures - but which one is the biggest bargain?

Warhammer 40k 2026 battleforces - a Chaos Space Marine Knight Ruinator, and the C'tan Shard of the Destroyer
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On Monday, Games Workshop revealed seven new Warhammer 40,000 battleforce box sets for Christmas 2026, each containing a sizeable chunk of a Warhammer 40k army. While GW hasn't yet revealed the prices for the sets, these are always bundle deals that offer a saving over buying the contents separately - but which stocking has been stuffed the most? We've worked out the prices to save you the hassle.

The last run of battleforces went on sale for $265 / £165, and if that price sticks then all of these sets will be sold at a discount of at least $75 / £43.50. With that said, sometimes one or two Warhammer 40k factions from a given run of battleforces costs a little more or less, so keep your eyes on the actual shop price.

Space Marines: Indomitus Task Force

Warhammer 40k 2026 Christmas battleforce - Space Marines

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Captain in Terminator Armour$48.50£3090
Chaplain~$45~£2960
Redemptor Dreadnought$85£52170
Terminators x 5$72£44190
Assault Intercessors with Jump Packs x 5$62£39.5095
Intercessors x 10$67.50£41.50170
TOTAL$380£236775

Chaos Knights: Helhunt Lance

Warhammer 40k 2026 Christmas battleforce - Chaos Knights

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Knight Ruinator / Abominant / Desecrator / Rampager$200£120325 - 350
War Dogs x 4$208£130540 - 580
TOTAL$408£250865 - 930

Orks: Armoured Blitzmob

Warhammer 40k 2026 Christmas battleforce - Orks

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Warboss in Mega Armour$45£29115
Battle Wagon$135£82.50160
Deff Dread$67.50£41.50130
Meganobz x 3$76£46.50115
Ork Boyz x 10$65£4185
TOTAL$388.50£240.50605

Space Wolves: Champions of Fenris

Warhammer 40k 2026 Christmas battleforce - Space Wolves

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Logan Grimnar$76£46.50150
Arjac Rockfist$48.50£30105
Wolf Guard Terminators x 15$216£132595
TOTAL$340.50£208.50850

Blood Angels: Angelus Assault Force

Warhammer 40k 2026 Christmas battleforce - Blood Angels

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Commander Dante$49£29.50140
Blood Angels Chaplain with Jump Pack$41£2675
Death Company Brutalis Dreadnought$89£54165
Sanguinary Guard x 3$62£39.50135
Death Company Marines with Jump Packs x 5$62£39.50130
Blood Angels upgrade frame$37£23.50
TOTAL$340£212645

Chaos Space Marines: Cult of Destruction

Warhammer 40k 2026 Christmas battleforce - Chaos Space Marines

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
Warpsmith$45£2965
Defiler$151£92300 - 330
Venomcrawler, Obliterators x 2$84£51280
Havocs x 5$67.50£41.50135
Mutilators x 3$72£44165
TOTAL$419.50£257.50945 - 975

Necrons: Disciples of the Nekrosor

Warhammer 40k 2026 Christmas battleforce - Necrons

ModelsUS PriceUK PricePoints
C'tan Shard of the Nightbringer$135£82.50360
Nekrosor Ammentar$65£40195
Ophydian Destroyers x 3$67.50£41.5080
Canoptek Doomstalker$55£33.50130
Necron Warriors x 10, Canoptek Scarab Swarms x 3$55£33.50125
TOTAL$377.50£231890

Assuming the price is flat across all seven boxes - which is not necessarily the case - then the Chaos Space Marines have gotten far and away the best deal, with close to a full 1,000 point starter army and the most sprues of any of the sets. All of these sets break GW's normal army pricing conventions, and - assuming you want the contents - they're an effective way to get a jump starton an army. If you've got a proudly painted battleforce from last Christmas, come and share some pictures in the Wargamer Discord community!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)