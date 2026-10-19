Warhammer 40k Christmas 2026 Battleforce value breakdown

On Monday, Games Workshop revealed seven new Warhammer 40,000 battleforce box sets for Christmas 2026, each containing a sizeable chunk of a Warhammer 40k army. While GW hasn't yet revealed the prices for the sets, these are always bundle deals that offer a saving over buying the contents separately - but which stocking has been stuffed the most? We've worked out the prices to save you the hassle.

The last run of battleforces went on sale for $265 / £165, and if that price sticks then all of these sets will be sold at a discount of at least $75 / £43.50. With that said, sometimes one or two Warhammer 40k factions from a given run of battleforces costs a little more or less, so keep your eyes on the actual shop price.

Space Marines: Indomitus Task Force

Models US Price UK Price Points Captain in Terminator Armour $48.50 £30 90 Chaplain ~$45 ~£29 60 Redemptor Dreadnought $85 £52 170 Terminators x 5 $72 £44 190 Assault Intercessors with Jump Packs x 5 $62 £39.50 95 Intercessors x 10 $67.50 £41.50 170 TOTAL $380 £236 775

Chaos Knights: Helhunt Lance

Models US Price UK Price Points Knight Ruinator / Abominant / Desecrator / Rampager $200 £120 325 - 350 War Dogs x 4 $208 £130 540 - 580 TOTAL $408 £250 865 - 930

Orks: Armoured Blitzmob

Models US Price UK Price Points Warboss in Mega Armour $45 £29 115 Battle Wagon $135 £82.50 160 Deff Dread $67.50 £41.50 130 Meganobz x 3 $76 £46.50 115 Ork Boyz x 10 $65 £41 85 TOTAL $388.50 £240.50 605

Space Wolves: Champions of Fenris

Models US Price UK Price Points Logan Grimnar $76 £46.50 150 Arjac Rockfist $48.50 £30 105 Wolf Guard Terminators x 15 $216 £132 595 TOTAL $340.50 £208.50 850

Blood Angels: Angelus Assault Force

Models US Price UK Price Points Commander Dante $49 £29.50 140 Blood Angels Chaplain with Jump Pack $41 £26 75 Death Company Brutalis Dreadnought $89 £54 165 Sanguinary Guard x 3 $62 £39.50 135 Death Company Marines with Jump Packs x 5 $62 £39.50 130 Blood Angels upgrade frame $37 £23.50 TOTAL $340 £212 645

Chaos Space Marines: Cult of Destruction

Models US Price UK Price Points Warpsmith $45 £29 65 Defiler $151 £92 300 - 330 Venomcrawler, Obliterators x 2 $84 £51 280 Havocs x 5 $67.50 £41.50 135 Mutilators x 3 $72 £44 165 TOTAL $419.50 £257.50 945 - 975

Necrons: Disciples of the Nekrosor

Models US Price UK Price Points C'tan Shard of the Nightbringer $135 £82.50 360 Nekrosor Ammentar $65 £40 195 Ophydian Destroyers x 3 $67.50 £41.50 80 Canoptek Doomstalker $55 £33.50 130 Necron Warriors x 10, Canoptek Scarab Swarms x 3 $55 £33.50 125 TOTAL $377.50 £231 890

Assuming the price is flat across all seven boxes - which is not necessarily the case - then the Chaos Space Marines have gotten far and away the best deal, with close to a full 1,000 point starter army and the most sprues of any of the sets. All of these sets break GW's normal army pricing conventions, and - assuming you want the contents - they're an effective way to get a jump starton an army. If you've got a proudly painted battleforce from last Christmas, come and share some pictures in the Wargamer Discord community!