Warhammer 40k Christmas 2026 Battleforce value breakdown

On Monday, Games Workshop revealed seven new Warhammer 40,000 battleforce box sets for Christmas 2026, each containing a sizeable chunk of a Warhammer 40k army. While GW hasn't yet revealed the prices for the sets, these are always bundle deals that offer a saving over buying the contents separately - but which stocking has been stuffed the most? We've worked out the prices to save you the hassle.
The last run of battleforces went on sale for $265 / £165, and if that price sticks then all of these sets will be sold at a discount of at least $75 / £43.50. With that said, sometimes one or two Warhammer 40k factions from a given run of battleforces costs a little more or less, so keep your eyes on the actual shop price.
Space Marines: Indomitus Task Force
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Captain in Terminator Armour
|$48.50
|£30
|90
|Chaplain
|~$45
|~£29
|60
|Redemptor Dreadnought
|$85
|£52
|170
|Terminators x 5
|$72
|£44
|190
|Assault Intercessors with Jump Packs x 5
|$62
|£39.50
|95
|Intercessors x 10
|$67.50
|£41.50
|170
|TOTAL
|$380
|£236
|775
Chaos Knights: Helhunt Lance
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Knight Ruinator / Abominant / Desecrator / Rampager
|$200
|£120
|325 - 350
|War Dogs x 4
|$208
|£130
|540 - 580
|TOTAL
|$408
|£250
|865 - 930
Orks: Armoured Blitzmob
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Warboss in Mega Armour
|$45
|£29
|115
|Battle Wagon
|$135
|£82.50
|160
|Deff Dread
|$67.50
|£41.50
|130
|Meganobz x 3
|$76
|£46.50
|115
|Ork Boyz x 10
|$65
|£41
|85
|TOTAL
|$388.50
|£240.50
|605
Space Wolves: Champions of Fenris
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Logan Grimnar
|$76
|£46.50
|150
|Arjac Rockfist
|$48.50
|£30
|105
|Wolf Guard Terminators x 15
|$216
|£132
|595
|TOTAL
|$340.50
|£208.50
|850
Blood Angels: Angelus Assault Force
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Commander Dante
|$49
|£29.50
|140
|Blood Angels Chaplain with Jump Pack
|$41
|£26
|75
|Death Company Brutalis Dreadnought
|$89
|£54
|165
|Sanguinary Guard x 3
|$62
|£39.50
|135
|Death Company Marines with Jump Packs x 5
|$62
|£39.50
|130
|Blood Angels upgrade frame
|$37
|£23.50
|TOTAL
|$340
|£212
|645
Chaos Space Marines: Cult of Destruction
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|Warpsmith
|$45
|£29
|65
|Defiler
|$151
|£92
|300 - 330
|Venomcrawler, Obliterators x 2
|$84
|£51
|280
|Havocs x 5
|$67.50
|£41.50
|135
|Mutilators x 3
|$72
|£44
|165
|TOTAL
|$419.50
|£257.50
|945 - 975
Necrons: Disciples of the Nekrosor
|Models
|US Price
|UK Price
|Points
|C'tan Shard of the Nightbringer
|$135
|£82.50
|360
|Nekrosor Ammentar
|$65
|£40
|195
|Ophydian Destroyers x 3
|$67.50
|£41.50
|80
|Canoptek Doomstalker
|$55
|£33.50
|130
|Necron Warriors x 10, Canoptek Scarab Swarms x 3
|$55
|£33.50
|125
|TOTAL
|$377.50
|£231
|890
Assuming the price is flat across all seven boxes - which is not necessarily the case - then the Chaos Space Marines have gotten far and away the best deal, with close to a full 1,000 point starter army and the most sprues of any of the sets. All of these sets break GW's normal army pricing conventions, and - assuming you want the contents - they're an effective way to get a jump starton an army. If you've got a proudly painted battleforce from last Christmas, come and share some pictures in the Wargamer Discord community!